This weekend, Carnival season kicks into high gear with a full schedule of parades. While we look forward to the long days on the parade routes with family and friends, it's important to member the festivities are not fun for pets. Leave them safe and secure at home.
The crowds, sirens and marching bands can be over-stimulating and stressful for animals. The throws from the floats also can pose a danger if they hit pets on the ground.
The potential to lose a pet is greater in a crowd. If a pet gets lost on a parade route, it will not be easy to find it. If a dog feels stressed, it may go into flight or fight mode.
Also, paradegoers in the vicinity may not be pet-friendly, could be intoxicated or have small children that are fearful of animals, so it's best not to put a pet in a situation where it can be harmed or harm a person. When put in a stressful environment, dogs may bite out of fear.
Those who live on or near the parade routes and have guests over may want to keep pets in a room behind closed doors or send them to stay elsewhere. While many pet owners are mindful of where their animals are when the door is open, guests may not be as cautious. In addition, having a home full of people may be overwhelming for pets, and even those that do not have a tendency to bolt may try to escape the situation.
Try to limit your pet's parade exposure to pet-friendly krewes such as the Mystic Krewe of Barkus, which rolls at 2 p.m. Sunday in the French Quarter.
Pet-friendly parades generally do not have the loud marching bands and are more low-key than traditional Mardi Gras parades. However, have a plan to leave the route if your pet seems anxious, or is not feeling it. When in doubt, nothing beats the safety and security of home.
Another note: As a pet owner, even if you do not partake in the parades, there are still dangers to be aware of long after the floats have passed.
A reader wrote to say he was stunned at the number of chicken bones that people carelessly leave behind, sometimes tossed into shrubbery where they cannot be seen by an owner walking a dog. So be aware of what’s on the ground the day after a parade if walking along a route. Also, paradegoers should remember to clean up the street.
For more info on the Mystic Krewe of Barkus parade, visit barkus.org
Events
THURSDAY: Basic Manners, a five-week group training class, starts at 6 p.m. at Jefferson Feed on Jefferson Highway. Taught by a certified trainer from the Louisiana SPCA, the class covers behaviors such as sit, down, stay, come, leave-it and focus. To attend Basic Manners, register in advance at la-spca.org/grouptraining or email training@la-spca.org.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.