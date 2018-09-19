AARP Chapter 4273 members celebrated 31 years recently, with founding members discussing the chapter's formation and history, community service programs and social activities. Shown are, from left, Herbert Thomson, founding member and past president; Carole Carstens, president for 2017 and 2018; Jacqueline Baudin, founding member and chairman of the Food Bank committee; and Thomas O'Brien, founding member and former chairman of the legislative committee. The chapter meets on the second Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. at East Jefferson General Hospital.