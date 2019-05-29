The Jefferson Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Jefferson program graduated its 2019 class during a ceremony May 21 at Copeland Tower & Suites in Metairie. Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders with the capacity to improve the quality of life for all citizens in Jefferson Parish and the greater New Orleans region.
Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Leadership Jefferson utilizes several personal, social, and civic developmental processes as part of its program. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life concerns, criminal justice, diversity and economic development.
Leadership Jefferson offers its participants networking opportunities, enhanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Jefferson Parish, and an opportunity to become more actively involved in working to improve Jefferson Parish.
Leadership Jefferson 2019 graduates are:
- Mona Chawla, Tulane Health System
- Patrick Cresson, Outfront Media
- Kristen DeDual, ASI Federal Credit Union
- Matt Dixon, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans
- Dr. Jeremy Dumas, Jefferson Community Health Care Centers Inc.
- Todd Elliot, First American Bank & Trust
- Andy Estrada, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy
- Leslie George, Bourgeois Bennett, CPAs & Consultants
- Germaine Gilson, Jefferson Parish Public School System
- Marcel Gonzalez, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust
- Bradley Goodson, Ochsner Medical Center
- Patrick Hamby, Entergy Louisiana
- Jennifer Lapeyrouse, JEDCO
- Cassandra LeBlanc, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
- Curt Leibfritz, Cox Communications
- Chris Lopiccolo, Hancock Whitney Bank
- Brennan Manale, Renaissance Publishing
- Larry Manshel, ITC4Promos
- Lynda Marshall, Humana
- Toni McCord, Shirley “Toni” McCord, CPA, APAC
- Dodie McElmurray, West Jefferson Medical Center
- George Mueller, Chehardy Sherman Williams
- Tim O’Brien, Postlethwaite & Netterville, APAC
- Lindsay Quebedeaux, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
- Ryan Quick, Event Producers
- Staci Ritchie, Richard CPAs
- Justin Sablich, Fidelity Bank
- Amanda Schott, 1st Lake Properties
- Diana Surprenant, Adams and Reese LLP
- Bradley Tate, Carr, Riggs & Ingram
- Jennifer Wilson, Southern Construction LLC
- Alex Zarookian, Jefferson Chamber.
Applications for the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2020 will open on June 1. A selection committee will screen the applications and announce the new class in August.
For more information about Leadership Jefferson or to obtain an application, visit jeffersonchamber.org. The cost of the program is $1,550. An applicant’s company must be a member of the Jefferson Chamber in order to apply. Applications must be received by June 30.