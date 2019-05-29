Members of the 2019 class of Leadership Jefferson are, front row from left, Leslie George, Toni McCord, Lynda Marshall, Jennifer Wilson, Diana Surprenant, Germaine Gilson, Brennan Manale and Alex Zarookian. In the second row are Ryan Quick, Lindsay Quebedeaux, Patrick Cresson, Justin Sablich, Curt Leibfritz, Mona Chawla, Patrick Hamby, Dodie McElmurray, Andy Estrada, Marcel Gonzalez, Bradley Tate, Matt Dixon, George Mueller, Staci Ritchie, Amanda Schott, Bradley Goodson, Cassandra LeBlanc, Chris Lopiccolo, Dr. Jeremy Dumas, Todd Elliott, Larry Manshel and Tim O’Brien.