COMMUNITY EVENT
TRASH BASH: St. Charles Parish will hold a parishwide litter cleanup and recycling awareness event from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Those interested in volunteering for Trash Bash may sign up as teams or individuals at scptrashbash.org or by calling (985) 331-8604. The deadline to register is Wednesday.
JAZZ FEST OUTREACH TICKETS: Applications are being accepted through Friday for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation's Community Outreach Tickets program for nonprofit social service organizations to distribute free tickets to those who cannot afford them. Tickets are distributed according to strict guidelines through organizations that provide direct, ongoing services to low-income residents. For more information, visit jazzandheritage.org.
BACKYARD BROUHAHA: Four local horticulture and gardening experts will discuss ways to improve the environment by using one’s backyard at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. This event is free. Seminars will include:
- 9:30 a.m., "Backyard Chickens" with Linda Vinsanau
- 10:45 a.m., "Backyard Mushrooms" with Jordan Bantuelle
- Noon, "Backyard Beekeeping" with Darci Jones
- 1:15 p.m., "Backyard Butterflies" with Kathy McCrocklin.
For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
NEW HOME: The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office District 2 Patrol Division recently moved into its permanent home since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. After conducting daily operations in mobile office space, the three-story facility was built on the site of its predecessor on Civic Drive at La. 23 in Port Sulphur. The substation will also house Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives and the Marine Division.
DRIVER COURSE: An AARP Smart Driver class will be held at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The course is open, and is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Participants will receive a workbook and a certificate that may qualify them for a discount on insurance for up to three years. For information and to register, contact Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712. Seating is limited.
FISHING DAY: Bring poles and tackle or borrow a practice casting pole, earn a Junior Ranger badge, and join the fun at Twin Canals at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero, near Crown Point. No license required for kids 15 and under. Free; reservations suggested. Call to sign up (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or nps.gov/jela.
BLOOD DRIVE: The Harvey-Marrero American Legion Post 222 will host a drive from noon to 4 p.m Saturday in the main hall of the Legion home at 4101 Patriot St., Marrero. There will be a free light lunch, and donors will receive a shirt. For information, call (504) 347-0845.
MARDI GRAS DETOX DAY: Longue Vue House and Gardens will hold a Carnival detox day design to decompress from the merriment by focusing on ways to calm and cleanse the mind, body and spirit at 10 a.m. Saturday, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. The detox begins with a walking meditation through the gardens, followed by a yoga class that culminates with a juicing demonstration and sampling. Tickets are $15-$20. Visit longuevue.com.
BOHREN CONCERT: Folk/blues artist Spencer Bohren and his band the Whippersnappers will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Jazz & Heritage Center, 1205 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, as part of the Jazz & Heritage Concert Series. Free admission. For information, see jazzandheritage.org.
SPORTS BANQUET: Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue; former LSU assistant coach Pete Jenkins; former prep coach Don Wattigny; and Doug Mouton, WWL-TV sports director, will be honored at The Touchdown Club of New Orleans' banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., New Orleans. The club will also present the Board of Directors Award to Thomas Morstead, punter for the New Orleans Saints. Tickets are $160 by calling (504) 242-4545, by emailing info@tdcno.com or by visiting tdcno.com.
TEEN SESSIONS: Hope Encalade, a local businesswoman and the founder of Seeds of Hope, will lead a free, three-session program for teens at the Rosedale Library, 4036 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson. Kids who are in sixth grade to high school are encouraged to attend. All sessions begin at 2:30 p.m. on Mondays. They are:
- March 11 – “Dressing for Success”
- March 18 – “Proper Etiquette”
- March 25 – “Identifying Your Passions”
For more information, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
MONEY MATTERS: Nunez Community College, in partnership with Regions Bank, will host a series of free financial strategy workshops on various days from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the AST Building Veterans' Conference Room, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Upcoming sessions include:
- "Protect Yourself from Identity Theft," Monday
- "Road to Homeownership," Wednesday, March 13
- "Banking Basics for Students," Monday, March 25
- "10 Ways to Simplify Your Life Using Banking Technology," Wednesday, March 27
- "Energize Yourself Financially," Monday, April 1
- "Protecting Your Small Business from Fraud," Wednesday, April 3
- "Wise Use of Credit," Monday, April 8.
For more information, call (504) 278-6439.
TOUR GUIDE CLASSES: Friends of the Cabildo is holding classes for French Quarter walking tour guides, a 100-hour course on New Orleans history, speaking and the mechanics of leading a tour. Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 11 to April 1 in the Arsenal building of the Cabildo, Jackson Square. Cost is $250, with a two-tour-per-month, two-year commitment. For information, visit friendsofthecabildo.org.
CITIZEN ACADEMY: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich Jr. will hold a Citizens' Police Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 12, at CrossRoads Church, 308 Ave. J, Belle Chasse. The course offers an overview of the department, activities in the community and legal system, special services, reserves and a two-hour ride-along. For information, contact Maj. Kevin Johnson at (504) 202-1567 or April Durning at (504) 275-8255. Visit online at ppso.net.
BOOK LAUNCH: Three local authors will debut new works for children at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Discussing their works will be Kat Pigott, "I See You Green Dinosaur"; Florencia Levinton Schabelman, "My New Neighbors"; and Melissa Wallace, "It's Great To Be A NOLA Kid" and "It's Great To Ben An Acadiana Kid." For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
LINKS TOURNEY: The Propeller Club Port of New Orleans Gold Tournament will be at noon Thursday, March 14, at Timberlane Country Club, 1 Timberlane Drive, Gretna. Cost is $125 for individuals or $500 for a foursome. For information, email propclubnola@bellsouth.net or call (504) 779-5671.
DEACON JOHN: Friends of the Cabildo Concert Series presents Deacon John and the Ivories at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. Tickets for the series are $20-$25 and can be purchased at friendsorthecabildo.org or call (504) 523-3939.
BEAN CONTEST: The Krewe of Red Beans will host "Road to the Final Fork," a cooking to claim the "Legume D'Or" prize where more than 30 local restaurants vie for the title. Launching Wednesday, March 20, the public can sample and vote in pop-up tests, as well as sign up for $5 brackets, with proceeds going to local nonprofits. For information on where the popups will be, see redbeansnola.com. or call Devin DeWulf at (504) 520-9953.
GARDEN SEMINAR: "The Gardens of Downton Abbey" will be the theme of the Friends of Long Vue annual Spring Garden Seminar on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. June Mays will present at two seatings: a brunch at 9:30 a.m. and high tea at 1 p.m. Tickets are $75. Reservations required, and character dress is encouraged. Tuesday is the deadline for tickets. Visit longuevue.com.
CHARITY FILM: Friends of the Cabildo will be screening the 2015 film "Big Charity: Death of America’s Oldest Hospital" at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the third-floor performance space of The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. The film series highlights films and documentaries that showcase New Orleans and Louisiana. For this documentary, former employees of Charity Hospital will be on hand for the discussion following the showing led by Dr. Vivian Norris. Tickets are on sale at $10-$15 by calling (504) 523-3939 or visiting friendsofthecabildo.org.
CONCERT: The Historic New Orleans Collection and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present a free concert in St. Louis Cathedral at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. “Direct from New Orleans!” is part of Musical Louisiana: America’s Cultural Heritage, a series examining aspects of the state’s contributions to classical music. Selections highlight the composers and performers who took to the road and shared New Orleans' sounds with a worldwide audience. Seats are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, and live streaming will also be available on lpomusic.com and wlae.com.
SENIOR HELP: A free program on the basics and how to enroll in Social Security and Medicare will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Maria Alvarez, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, and Molly Prokop, counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program of the Jefferson Council on Aging, will present. Alvarez will explain eligibility criteria, preparing for retirement, how to enroll, optional ages for retirement, how Social Security benefits are determined and more. Prokop will discuss the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C and D as well as all choices available, where to find them and what will they cost. This event is geared for people who are turning 65 (working or retired), people younger than age 65 who have been on Social Security disability for two years, and people on Medicare who need clarification of their choices or plan. For information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
BRASS BAND BATTLE: Friday, March 22, is the deadline to apply for the annual Class Got Brass competition for high schools and middle schools to be held Sunday, March 31. The contest hopes to create traditional New Orleans-style brass bands (as opposed to marching bands). At stake are more than $45,000 worth of instruments for the participating schools’ music programs. For more details including the application form and guidelines visit classgotbrass.com.
CANOE TRIP: Understanding the Barataria Preserve, at 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 31, will allow visitors to paddle the preserve, watch birds, identify plants and learn about the changes that spring brings to the wetlands at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero near Crown Point. Canoes and life jackets provided. Ages 18 and up. Free but registration required; email kimberly_cooke@partner.nps.gov to sign up. Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or visit nps.gov/jela for information.
HERB SALE: The Herb Society of America, New Orleans Unit, will hold its spring plant sale at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 8301 Olive St., New Orleans. Members will be on hand to help gardeners select plants for culinary and ornamental use. The sale will benefit projects of the New Orleans Botanical Gardens, Longue Vue Gardens, the Herb Society of America, New Orleans Unit’s educational programs and other local gardening initiatives. For information contact Linda Franzo at lindafranzo57@gmail.com or (985) 781-4372, or email herbsno@gmail.com.
EJHS REUNION PLANNED: The East Jefferson High School graduates of 1958, and also graduates of 1956-57, will gather for their 61st reunion at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at The Ridgeway, 2431 Metairie Road. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple, including buffet and beverages. Checks to EJHS Class of ’58 Reunion should be mailed to John Batson, head of the committee, 330 Betz Ave., Jefferson, LA 70121.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
TAX HELP: University of Holy Cross tax accounting students will provide free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents at its campus, 4123 Woodland Drive in Room 1034. Assistance program, runs through tax season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until April 13, except March 8-9 for Mardi Gras break. For information, call (504) 398-2230 or visit uhcno.edu.
Meetings
BASIN INFORMATION: "Bonnet Carré Spillway: Mississippi River Water into the Lake Pontchartrain Basin" will be the theme of the New Orleans Sierra Club meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Audubon Zoo's Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Christopher Brantley will discuss the history, engineering significance and recent openings of the spillway. Call Tim Wiedel at (414) 248 2554 for information.
NARFE: Active and retired federal/postal employees as well as members of neighboring chapters are invited to the monthly luncheon and meeting of Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. Chalmette. Nancy McKinney of Blue Cross Blue Shield, customer representative for the Federal Employee Program, will be guest speaker.
NAACP NOLA: The local branch of the NAACP will hold a membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Delgado Community College's Sidney Collier Camps, 3727 Louisa St., New Orleans. The executive committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Benefits
MASKED BALL: The United Negro College Fund is the beneficiary for the annual Mayor's Masked Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans., 601 Loyola Ave. Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is the featured entertainment, with a VIP reception, parade of masks, dining, silent and live auctions. For information, call (504) 581-3794 or visit uncf.org/nolamaskedball.
FESTIVAL FETE: Nicholas Payton will be the headliner at a fundraiser for the French Quarter Festival at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Fillmore New Orleans, Harrah's Casino, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. Other entertainment includes the Nayor Jones Experience, drumming by Mardi Gras Indians, A Tribe Called Gumbolia, dinner, drinks and a silent auction. Tickets start at $150. For tickets, see www.fqfi.org.
ART & SOUL: The NOCCA Institute's annual gala will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the school, 5 Homer Plessy Way, New Orleans. On tap are entertainment, food and beverages plus a silent auction. Tickets are $50. For information, visit noccainstitute.com/artandsoul.