Perfect scores on the ACT college-readiness test have been earned by three Jefferson Parish public school students: Neelambar "Neel" Mondal and Diensn Xing, of Haynes Academy in Metairie, and Christian Otero, of the Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Westwego.
Mondal, a sophomore, also earned a perfect score on the PSAT.
"This is the first time I'm aware of that we've had a sophomore score a 36 on the ACT. I also don't know that we've ever had a sophomore earn a perfect score on both of those tests," said Haynes Academy Principal Karla Russo. "Neel excels in everything he does, whether it's as an academic games champion or simply setting the example as a model student and leader."
Mondal, the son of Debasis and Dipa Mondal, plans to study engineering in college. He participates in the school's academic games, Mu Alpha Theta, and quiz bowl. This was the second time Mondal took the ACT. He managed a 33 in seventh grade.
Xing, a junior at Haynes, scored a 28 on the ACT when he last took it in seventh grade. "I was pretty excited" by the perfect score, he said. "I was hoping to get a 36. I worked really hard for it. I wasn't sure, because I was actually a little bit sick on the day of the test."
Xing is active in the school's academic games and numerous school bands. He's the drum major, treasurer of the Student Council and president of Mu Alpha Theta. He's also a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, and National Spanish Honor Society.
Xing, the son of Banghe Xing and Ning Guo, wants to study medicine in college and is looking into Brown University. Xing said he views an education, especially one based in science, as a way to make positive changes in the world around him.
Otero, a sophomore at Patrick Taylor, earned his perfect ACT score on his first attempt, which was in February.
“It’s a pretty big accomplishment to me,” he said. “I’m proud of it and think it will have a big impact on my future.”
Otero, the son of Brenda Melara and Jorge Otero, participates in Mu Alpha Theta and National Honor Society at his school. He’s also part of the soccer, cross-country, and track teams. Even with college a few years away, he’s already interested in studying chemistry or chemical engineering at MIT.
On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. ACT test scores are accepted by all major U.S. colleges. Exceptional scores of 36 provide colleges with evidence of student readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.