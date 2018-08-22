Seven metro area Girl Scouts have received college scholarships thanks to the annual sale of the sweet treats.
The seven graduating seniors receiving Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s Cookies to College Scholarships include Morgan Ruoss, of New Orleans; Bridget Adam, of Kenner; Shelby Blache, Ceci Falkenstein and Heather O'Mahoney, of Mandeville; Desiree Poche, of Gretna; and Caitlin Weid, of Covington.
The program does more than teach girls entrepreneurship skills -- it also helps prepare them for college. The $1,000 scholarships go to outstanding college-bound Girl Scout Ambassadors whose participation, along with the cookie program, has led them to success and leadership. The recipients must complete an application process and plan to attend college upon graduating high school.