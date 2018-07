The Metairie Woman's Club recently presented grants to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and East Jefferson General Hospital Emergency Medical Services. The Sheriff's Office will use its grant for two bulletproof vests, and the EMS will use its grants for batteries for equipment used when answering calls. From left are Yvonne Perret, president of the Metairie Woman's Club; Lt. Craig Gardner of the JPSO; Ginger Crawford, the club's special-projects chairman; and EMS member Thomas Harvey.