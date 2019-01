Volunteers from the Shady Oaks Garden Club of River Ridge designed the floral arrangements for the large urns flanking the grand staircase at the New Orleans Museum of Art. In the front row, from left, are Cheryl Eaton, president; Sylvia Giovingo, chairwoman; and Heather Tucker, co-chairwoman. In the second row are Stephanie Abadie, Diana Offner and Judith Taylor. In the third row are June Cognevich and Carol Boeneke.