COMMUNITY EVENTS
GREENWAY PLANNING: "Complete the Greenway: Demonstration and Libations" will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Second Line Brewing, 433 N. Bernadotte St., New Orleans. The planning and input event aims to gather suggestions on priorities for the trail's completion, organized by the Friends of Lafitte Greenway, the city, the Regional Transit Authority, Bike Easy, Ride New Orleans, the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and HousingNola. For information, see lafittegreenway.org/completiondemo.
COMMUNITY MEETING: An update from Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman and Darnley Hodge, compliance director, will be held for the public at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Progressive Baptist Church, 1214 S. Robertson St., New Orleans. To be discussed are events, accomplishments and challenges in the first half of the year, plus a Q&A session.
STATE OFFICIALS: Kolleen Herndon, of Metairie, was elected state president at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. and Auxiliary at the Alexandria convention. Wanda Fabre, of Lacombe, is senior vice president; Ramel Fields, of Covington, is junior vice president; and Cyleria Guidry Garrets, of Gretna, and Joyce Edler, of Luling, are conductresses. Installing officer was Jacqueine Olinde and installing conductress was Lydia Webre, both of Metairie.
RECITAL SCHEDULE: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts' River Ridge school of Music and Dance will hold vocal and instrumental recitals Saturday at 8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m and 7:30 p.m., and a dance recital at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, at the Solomon Theatre at St. Martin's Episcopal School, 225 Green Acres Road, Metairie. Tickets are $12-$15. For information, visit events.laapa.com.
ANIMAL BENEFIT: Rock, Ride & Rescue, a benefit for a number of animal welfare nonprofits, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Rock ’N' Bowl, 3000 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The event features music by Sunpie Barnes, a silent auction, raffle and bake sale, and benefits the Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center, the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Special Needs Fund, Molly the Pony Foundation, Louisiana Boxer Rescue and the Krewe of Mid City Mutt Mamas Dog Rescue. Tickets are $10 advance; $15 door. For information, call (504) 453-3048.
PUBLIC TRANSIT: The Regional Planning Commission is planning a series of discussions of how public transit can better serve and connect people in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes in June and July. All of the open houses will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. This month's dates and locations are:
- Tuesday, New Orleans City Council District B, third-floor conference room of the Dryades Public Market, 1307 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd..
- Tuesday, July 9, New Orleans City Council District C, west bank, Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive.
- Thursday, July 11, New Orleans City Council District C, east bank, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, 1205 N. Rampart St.
- Monday, July 15, Kenner, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 303 Williams Blvd.
- Tuesday, July 16, New Orleans City Council District D, Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.
- Monday, July 22, Jefferson Parish west bank, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilty Transit Center, Westbank Expressway at Porter Street, Gretna
- Tuesday, July 23, New Orleans City Council District E, New Orleans East Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
- Thursday, July 25, St. Bernard and Lower 8th Ward, MLK Library, 1611 Caffin Ave., New Orleans.
For schedule updates and information, visit newlinksnola.com or email the project team at info@newlinksnola.com.
SNEAUXBALL FEST: Car shows, talent shows, business networking, a step show and concert will all be part of the inaugural Sneauxball Fest at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at 5900 Bullard Ave., New Orleans. Planned are food vendors, interactive activities and live performances. For information, visit sneauxballfest.com.
DRIVER COURSE: The AARP Smart Driver class will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Drivers of all ages are invited to attend. Participants receive a workbook and certificate that may qualify for an insurance discount. Call Dr. Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712 for information and to register.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY: Registration is open for the NOLA Back 2 School Fest Presented by Shell, which will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27, at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, 7910 Stroelitz St., New Orleans. Registered participants from kindergarten through sixth grade will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. Students can also receive a free haircut and participate in vision and dental checks and other important health screenings. To register, visit www.nolabacktoschoolfest.org.or email nolaback2school@nolabacktoschoolfest.org.
ST. CHARLES PARISH COACHES: The St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department has launched an online resource center, Coach’s Corner, with resources for anyone interested in coaching recreational sports in the parish. Parks and Recreation Director Duane Foret said the site not only provides volunteer coaches with the resources and tools they need but also helps the department implement mandatory background screenings. Coach's Corner is at scpparksandrec.com/programs/coachs-corner.
HONORS
MID-CITY HONORS: Sidney D. Torres IV and Mark's Mid-City Service Station were honored recently by the Mid-City Business Association at the group's annual luncheon. The networking event drew more than 50 local business owners and association members for a "state of Mid-City" event.
OFFICER HONOR: St. John Parish Deputy Claudia Weston has been named Officer of the Month by the St. John Parish Business Association. As director of the Protecting Our Precious Seniors program, Weston manages weekly visits between officers and more than 170 homebound senior citizens.
MAGNUS OFFICERS: St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office Lts. Geo Giovingo, Michelle Piearson and Lisa Dorris have earned designation as MAGNUS officers from the National Command and Staff College. The training, held in Luling, enhances leadership skills to build and promote community safety and mutual trust; maximize officer safety and wellness; and reduce agency and officer liability and risks.
TRAINING COMPLETE: Lt. Brandon Barlow, a detective with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, completed a 10-week training at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The invitation-only participants are selected through a nomination process.
MEETINGS
KIWANIS SPEAKERS: Kathy Lynn Honaker will speak at 7 a.m. Thursday at the meeting at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
JAMMING: The New Orleans Jazz Club will hold its monthly open jam session from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mo's Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, call (504) 780-2961.
REUNIONS
WEST JEFFERSON ’69: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $70 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
WEST JEFFERSON '64: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1964 plan a 55-year reunion at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $40 per person. For information, contact Peggy at WJ64Reunion@gmail.com or Glenn Orgeron at (504) 460-7867.
KIDS & SUMMER
GIRL SCOUT STEAM CAMP: Girl Scouts Louisiana East will hold its first STEAM summer day camp for girls ages 9 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-12 at Delgado Community College in New Orleans. Girls who are not Scouts are welcome. STEAM adds "A," for "arts," to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. The summer camp fee is $125 for Girl Scouts and $160 for others. To register, visit bit.ly/GeekSquad2019 by June 25. For information, contact Kevin Shipp at Girl Scouts Louisiana East at kshipp@gsle.org or (504) 355-5888.
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER CAMPS: St. Charles Catholic High School is presenting a number of summer camp programs for children ages 4-17. For information, call (985) 652-3809 or visit www.stcharlescatholic.org.
- Athletic Performance Camp for boys and girls in grades seven through 12, with session times available through July 18 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Contact Courtland Taylor at taylor.courtland@stcharlescatholic.org.
- Soccer Camp for boys and girls ages 4-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Friday, $20 per day or $80 per week, contact Michelle Lemoine at (504) 952-8373 or mlemoine8@yahoo.com.
- Football Camp for ages 7-13, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 15-19 excepting Wednesday, $100, contact Frank Monica at (985) 652-3809, ext. 108, or (504) 915-0374.
FOOTBALL CAMP: Holy Cross Football Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-July 26 at 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans. The camp is open to boys ages 8 to 13. Cost is $150. Drills will be noncontact and football-specific. Participants will learn strength and conditioning. Concessions will be available for purchase. Register at holycrosstigers.com. For information, email coach Adam Giglio at agiglio@holycrosstigers.com.
MUSIC CAMP: Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts will offer three sessions of summer music camp at three schools in the metro area beginning 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends July 8 through July 26. Campers choose five to eight instrumental or vocal programs, including piano, voice, drum, guitar, wind, brass, chorus, jazz band, rock/pop band, ballet, tap and hip-hop. Call (985) 231-0875 or laapa.com. Schools and addresses are:
- River Ridge School of Music and Dance: 2020 Dickory Ave., Suite 220, Harahan
- Mandeville School of Music: 105 Campbell Blvd. No. 1, Mandeville
- Covington School of Music: 1111 Village Walk Building B, Covington.