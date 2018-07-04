Members of AARP Chapter 4417 of Metairie recently visited The Historic New Orleans Collection in the French Quarter. In the front row, from left, are Katherine Larroque, Denise Alonzo, Lorraine Travasone, Jackie Elliott and Betty Thompson. In the second row are John Genovese; Deputy Turner Barran, who gave the group a ride in a parish van; Carol Daigle, Bob Martin, Dee Williams and Roger Daigle. The AARP chapter meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month in the auditorium at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie.