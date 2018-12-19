Members, family and friends of the Jefferson Art Guild held a Christmas celebration for clients of the Magnollia Center for Services on River Road in Jefferson. Pianist and guild artist Diana Cangemi accompanied 220 Magnolia clients wearing holiday hats as they sang Christmas carols after decorating gingerbread-man refrigerator magnets and enjoying candy canes and cupcakes.
Volunteers serving as Santa's helpers included guild members Jackie Budde, Diana Cangemi, Sheila Chauvin, Carolyn Clausing, Joann Donnaway, Rosemarie Goetz, Marta Ittenbach, Carol Patai, Donna Richard, Francis Shelton, Mary Stelly, Toni Tyndall and Jan Wilken; as well as family and friends Gayle Viverito, Lois Wilken and Nancy, and Eric and Madison Williams.