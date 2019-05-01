"Get Your Schnitzel On" was the theme for the St. Pius X Women's Club gala and auction held recently at Deutsches Haus.
Byron Virgadamo won the most valuable of the 130 auction items: a seven-night stay at a Gatlinburg, Tennessee, lodge.
Among those at the gala were the Very Rev. Patrick J. Williams, pastor and vicar general of the Archdiocese of New Orleans; principal Deirdre Macnamara; assistant principal Elizabeth Rodrigue and her husband, Ryan; gala chair Petra Guste and her husband, Henry Guste; decorations coordinator Angél Junius and her husband, William Junius; Claudia and Gary Levy; Rachel and Chris Forstall; and Kathryn and Nicholas Sintz.