Make the most of mom's momentous day with a selection of fun activities throughout the metropolitan area during the Mother's Day weekend.
MOTHER'S DAY TEA: Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. If a Saturday sip of tea is just the thing for mom and the gang, try the morning and afternoon seatings for tea, with sandwiches, treats and kid-friendly foods. The extra benefit is a stroll through one of the city's most visually interesting gardens. www.longuevue.com $35-$45. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
TURTLE PARADE: Brennan's New Orleans, 417 Royal St. For something with a slower pace, head down to the Vieux Carre for one of the city's most unusual parades, with the bonus of a Mother's Day theme. The 10 turtles that inhabit the restaurant's fountain pool ride through the French Quarter in festooned wagons with a nod to Mother's Day memories. A final procession returns them on a green carpet back to the courtyard. The procession starts at 550 Bienville St., heads up to St. Louis Cathedral, turns left on St. Peter Street and left again on Royal Street to finish at the restaurant. 11 a.m. Saturday.
FREE FLOWER CRAFT WORKSHOP: NEWCOMB Art Museum, Woldenberg Art Center #202, Newcomb Circle, Tulane University. For a one-of-a-kind card for mom, Newcomb Art Museum has a unique offering. Using pressed flowers from the garden outside the museum, this program features a Mother’s Day card-making station, eco-printing activities and edible flowers. Free admission. 11 a.m. Saturday.
EAT, DARLING, EAT: MOTHER/DAUGHTER COOKING DEMO & STORYTELLING: The Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Spice up the weekend for mom and dem with a SoFAB Saturday. Aimee Lee Ball and Steve Baum from "Eat, Darling, Eat" read from several storytellers, with a cooking demonstration led by mother-daughter duo Givonna Joseph and Aria Mason, founders of Opera Créole, and a panel discussion about family and food heritage. www.natfab.org/events/eatdarlingeat $5.25-$10.50. 1 p.m. Saturday.
MOTHER'S DAY WITH BRUNCH: Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. It's a zoo to-do that is one of the Crescent City's most popular merriments for mom on her day. Grammy Award-winner Irma Thomas headlines the celebration of food, music and fun on the Capital One Stage. There's also an optional buffet in the Audubon Tea Room at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. In the main area near the stage, there's additional food items for purchase. Chairs and blankets welcomed but no outside food or drink. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. 10 a.m. Sunday.
MOTHER'S DAY HOME TOUR: Various locations throughout Old Mandeville. Take a twirl through history and see some showplace dwellings on the north shore. Homes on the Chenier will be the theme of the Old Mandeville Historic Association's 10th tour. www.oldmandevillehistoricassociation.org $12-$20. 2 p.m. Sunday.
TIFFANY TEA: Newcomb Art Museum, Tulane University, Woldenberg Art Center, Newcomb Place. Skip breakfast at Tiffany's and try the tea — with some Tiffany styling. A benefit for the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University, experience high tea with Champagne, jazz and a tour of the Tiffany stained-glass windows. (504) 314-2406. www.newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu $35-$40. 3 p.m. Sunday.
MOTHER'S DAY CONCERT AND PICNIC: Cabrini Park, corner of Dauphine and Barracks streets, New Orleans. Take a melodious moment to enjoy the fresh air and some fun in the French Quarter. The Vieux Carre Property Owners and Residents Association presents an outdoor salute with the New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra and the Homer A. Plessy Middle School Orchestra, with face painting and more; lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets encouraged. 4 p.m. Sunday.
TRINITY ARTIST SERIES: Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. A visiting mother-daughter duo provides musical memories for this Mother's Day celebration with Mei Mei Wei and Lily Ye, a violin duo from China. The string virtuosos will be featuring Bach's sonatas, partitas and Double Concerto in D minor. www.ablinas.org. Free admission. 5 p.m. Sunday.