DEALING WITH SEXTING: Stacie LeBlanc, executive director of the New Orleans Children's Advocacy Center and Audrey Hepburn CARE Center, will speak on "Sexting: Preparing Parents to be Helpful, Not Harmful" when the Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs meets at 6:30 p.m. March 11 in the gymnasium at St. Dominic School, 6326 Memphis St., New Orleans.
LUSHER CHARTER SCHOOL: All eight National Merit semifinalists at Lusher Charter School in New Orleans have advanced to finalist status in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Seniors Grace Cajski, Dorothy Corrigan, Camden Dyer, Louis LeBoeuf, Amaris Lewis, Adam Poche, Autumn Routt and Claire Ryan will be considered for National Merit scholarships to be offered this year.
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL: Student volunteers from Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans have won the 2019 Mission Ignition competition sponsored by United Way of Southeast Louisiana. The competition pits area high schools against one another to collect the most volunteer hours during one month. Ben Franklin secured the top spot with 1,097 hours. Thomas Jefferson and Lusher Charter high schools finished in second and third place with 646 and 276 hours, respectively. The 2019 competition’s eight schools and their 1,928 participating students completed 2,944 volunteer hours valued at more than $67,400 in community impact. This year’s missions included three weekends of beautification projects at Terrytown Gretna Head Start Center, ArcGNO, Joe W. Brown Park and Lafitte Greenway. The Mission Ignition schools are Lusher Charter School, Benjamin Franklin High School, Haynes Academy, Thomas Jefferson High School, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, Isidore Newman School, East Jefferson High School and Riverdale High School.
NOCCA: Kyle Wedberg, president and CEO of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, has chosen 11 student-artists nominated by NOCCA faculty members for presidential honors, which will be presented during an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. April 16 in Freda Lupin Memorial Hall at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans.
The honorees are:
- Ashton Adcox, of Mandeville, NOCCA Academic Studio, visual arts
- Elijah Boudreaux, of Terrytown, Holy Cross High School, classical instrumental music
- Leah Carpenter, of New Orleans, Benjamin Franklin High School, dance
- Haley Fayard, of Mandeville, NOCCA Academic Studio, musical theater
- Peyton Finch, of Slidell, NOCCA Academic Studio, media arts and academic studio
- Abbey Hebert, of Harvey, Academy of the Sacred Heart, creative writing
- Jala Murray, of New Orleans, NOCCA Academic Studio, drama
- Fumie Nimtz, of New Orleans, NOCCA Academic Studio, jazz instrumental music
- Alea Roy, of Westwego, NOCCA Academic Studio, culinary arts
- Lola Smith, of New Orleans, NOCCA Academic Studio, theater design
- Treshor Stirgus, of New Orleans, NOCCA Academic Studio, classical vocal music.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: Members of the Brother Martin High School Chorus who received a superior rating from the Louisiana Music Educators Association during its Feb. 19 solo and ensemble assessment at Archbishop Chappelle High School are:
- Keelan Didier, “Beautiful Dreamer”
- Hunter Dunn, “Sebben, crudele”
- Daniel Erdozain, “Manx Lullaby”
- Robbie McDonald, “Orpheus with His Lute”
- Hunter Nastasi, “Where’er You Walk”
- Kolbe Peters, “Per la gloria d’adorarvi"
Each of these soloists is eligible to proceed to the State Vocal Rally in April at LSU.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: The National Honor Society at Cabrini High School in New Orleans inducted 36 students Feb. 19. Membership in the National Honor Society is by invitation only, based on scholarship, service, leadership and character. The inductees at Cabrini are:
- Seniors Morgan Garlepied, Paige Luster and Helen Melendez.
- Juniors Hailey Artus, Abbey Bigner, Jianna Collins, Sarah Conaway, Brooke Cuccia, Emma Detweiler, Cameron Diaz, Colleen Gaffney, Ava Gatlin, Madison Major, Mea Morrell, Angelle Rodriguez and Cydney St. Junior.
- Sophomores Chloé Barnes, Pilar Bradley, Calley Chauvin, Brieon Cooper, Mia Cutitto, Sarah D’Antoni, Heavenli’ Evans, Olivia Fenasci, Gillian Gourgues, Tatumn Kirkwood, Claire Labbe, Celeste Lovecchio, Christina Lovecchio, Emily Moree, Adriana Pazos, Heather Pitre, Kayce Roché, Savannah Sticker, Kathleen Tomlinson and Kandice Trupiano.
LOUISE S. McGEHEE SCHOOL: The National Honor Society at Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans inducted 14 members Feb. 19. Membership in this society is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a high school student, both at McGehee and nationwide. The McGehee inductees are Lucy Bernick, Tess Bruno, Ella Charbonnet, Lauren Culbertson, Anita Dongieux, Elizabeth Drennan, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Tess Fouchi, Sofia Griffin, Lucy Henderson, Mollie McMichael, Peyton McQueen, Cameron Metzinger, Lynn-Chi Nguyen and Gabrielle Tanet.
BELLE CHASSE ACADEMY: The Positive Behavior Supports Committee at Belle Chasse Academy recently made a donation to the Friends of Fisher House of Southern Louisiana, which is raising money to build Fisher House at the New Orleans Veterans Hospital. This will provide a home away from home for the families of veterans receiving medical care in New Orleans.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Civil rights pioneer Leona Tate visited middle-schoolers at Young Audiences Charter School on Feb. 25 for a Black History Month program. Tate was 6 when she walked into the all-white McDonogh 19 Elementary School in November 1960 surrounded by federal marshals. The other three girls who made history Nov. 14, 1960, were Gail Etienne and Tessie Prevost at McDonogh 19 and Ruby Bridges at William Frantz Elementary. In 2009, Tate created the Leona Tate Foundation for Change to continue educating the public, in particular young people, on the lessons of civil rights and minorities’ struggle for equality.
FÊTE FRANÇAISE: Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orléans will hold its free outdoor festival, Fête Française, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 at its campus, 821 Gen. Pershing St., New Orleans. The event, with a "Tour de France" theme, celebrates all things French and helps to keep the Francophone heritage alive and well through a variety of food, music, art, entertainment and children’s activities. For information, call (504) 896-4500 or email info@ebnola.com.
ROAD RALLY: The Archbishop Parent Booster Club will sponsor the annual Father/Son Road Rally at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30 in the Raider Room, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie. Dinner will be provided after the scavenger hunt. All Raider father/son teams are invited to participate.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: OperaCréole and Ivoire Spectacle will share the stage with Young Audiences Charter School students during YACS Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the school's Kate Middleton campus, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. There will also be carnival games, inflatables, a dunk booth, and arts and crafts booths led by professional teaching artists. Proceeds from YACS Fest will support the academic and artistic growth of the school. Bracelets for unlimited games, inflatables and arts and crafts are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. To purchase wristbands online, or to register as a volunteer, visit yacharterschool.org by 4 p.m. March 29.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Potential students can enjoy a fun introduction to St. Mary's Dominican High School during Black and White Friday Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 22 at the school, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. This annual event will feature games, crafts, a make-your-own tutu station, photo booth and more. Food and beverages will be served and a T-shirt is included. To register for the free event, visit stmarysdominican.org. Dominican's Spring Spend-a-Days will be March 29 and April 1, 5, 10, 15, and 25. Visiting students in grades five through seven will be paired with a Dominican student and follow her throughout the school day, meeting faculty, socializing with students, and engaging in classes and activities. To register, visit stmarysdominican.org.