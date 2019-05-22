DE LA SALLE HIGH SCHOOL: Johnny Altobello Jr. ’74 was honored as the De La Salle High School alumnus of the year during a recent Archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools award presentation at St. Philip Neri. Altobello, a 1979 graduate of the University of New Orleans, is owner of The Stone Gallery in Harahan. At De La Salle, he was class president all four years and was Student Council vice president as a junior and president as a senior. He has since served as Alumni Board president for five years. He also helps out at Ozanam Inn.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER SCHOOL: Kathleen Calder, Class of ’60, was honored as the St. Francis Xavier School alumna of the year during a recent Archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools award presentation at St. Philip Neri. Calder taught English, speech, and journalism during her 42-year career in archdiocesan high schools. During her 27 years as adviser for the De La Salle High School yearbook, the Maroon Legend earned state, regional and national awards for excellence.
ST. RITA: The St. Rita Home & School Association will raise money for technology updates at the Harahan school during a fundraiser night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Sector 6, 612 Distributors Row, Harahan. The cost is $15 for a one-hour jump, $20 for a 1½-hour jump, and $25 for a two-hour jump. Mention the St. Rita HSA when you pay at the door.
ST. JOHN MAGNET SCHOOLS: The Garyville/Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School is accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year. Applications are available at gmm.stjohn.k12.la.us or from the school at 240 La. 54, Garyville, and may be returned to the school. To be eligible, students entering second or third grade must score a mastery (75%) or above on district benchmarks or meet bulletin 1508 for gifted exceptionality. Students entering fourth through eighth grade must have maintained a 3.0 cumulative GPA or have maintained at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA and earned mastery or advanced in math or science.
NOMMA: The New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy will hold an open house for prospective students in grades eight through 12 and their families at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the NOMMA Annex, 501 O'Bannon, Suite 101, Algiers. The entrance is on Heerman Street at the rear of the annex. NOMMA is open to all students in the greater New Orleans area. Apply for eighth to 11th grade at NOMMA through enrollnola.org, with priority given to military dependents. For more information, call (504) 227-3810 or go to www.nomma.net.
MORRIS JEFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Michaela Gibboni, who teaches third grade at Morris Jeff Community School in New Orleans, is one of three Louisiana teachers selected for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms program. Through this program, Gibboni is learning about global education online, collaborating with other educators, and will travel to Colombia for two weeks this summer
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Abby Heitmeier, a senior at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero, has been honored with a President’s Volunteer Service Award, which recognizes students who have volunteered significant amounts of time to their communities. It was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. Heitmeier has completed 690 hours serving military families in Colorado and volunteering at a camp for those with disabilities in Louisiana.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: The Sociedad Española of New Orleans has honored St. Mary’s Dominican High School junior Vivian Liu for her achievement in the study of the Spanish language. Liu was awarded a certificate and a copy of "Don Quijote" by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. Liu is president of Dominican’s Spanish Club and the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, Chapter Las Adelitas.
SACRED HEART LANGUAGES: Upper School students at the Academy of the Sacred Heart were inducted into national French and Spanish honor societies.
- Inducted into the Société Honoraire de Français, which is sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French are Andrea Bohorquez, Elizabeth Coman, Isabella Elias, Juliette Enright, Sofia Fazzio, Olivia Gaines, Alyssa Langlois, Monet Ménard, Ali Redmann, Sophia Shahlaei, Ellie Sundell and Wesley Warren.
- Inducted into the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, which is sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese, are Katie Babin, Grace Barber, Caroline Casey, Addie Champlin, Catherine Grace Connick, Eva Dreiling, Kate Ellis, Zoe Faulkner, Eva Fenasci, Clare Hickam, Amelia Huddell, Abby Hufft, Tyla Keys, Elizabeth King, Jordan Kleehammer, Madeline Kling, Clare Larson, Mary Kate Luetkemeier, Bella Mannino, Annie McDougal, Emma McFadden, Gigi McLeod, Gabriella Mehaffie, Julia Montecino, Molly Moore, Mary Nusloch, Ella Ott, Wagner Williams and Sophia Yarborough.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN: Five students from St. Mary's Dominican High School were among those recently honored as outstanding Hispanic scholars by the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation. The honorees are Natalie Canizales, Maria García, Natalie Rodriguez-Ema, Carolyn Sosa and Eryka Vázquez. Also honored were 68 other students from 20 participating high schools in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART ATHLETICS: Three seniors at the Academy of the Sacred Heart formally signed letters of intent to participate in collegiate athletics. Katie Burvant will play tennis at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama; Mary Nusloch will be part of the cross-country and track & field teams at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee; and Addie Roemershauser will play soccer at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
JACK FIELKOW SCHOLARSHIPS: Angel L. Bernard, of Abramson Sci Academy, and Jordan Vidato, of St. Augustine High School, have been chosen for 2019 Jack Fielkow Scholarships by the Major League Baseball Urban Youth Foundation, New Orleans MLB Urban Youth Academy and the Each One Save One mentoring program. Bernard, who plans to pursue a business degree at Southern University Baton Rouge or Grambling State University this fall, is president of the Abramson Sci Academy Student Council and a peer mediator, as well as a member of the school flag team and basketball squad. Vidato has been a five-year member of the MLB Youth Academy and has been a varsity St. Augustine baseball player for three years. He will attend Panola College in Carthage, Texas.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Among those honored during the Enterprise Scholar Athlete of the Week program during the past school year was Katelyn Luebbert, of Belle Chasse, a senior at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero. Luebbert has earned a 4.07 GPA and a 30 composite on the ACT. She is a four-year starter and senior caption of the softball team. She plans to study sports management at New York University.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER BAND: St. Francis Xavier’s Band recently earned Superior ratings from two judges in the Sister Hilary, O.P., Band Assessment Festival, bringing home a trophy.
HAZEL PARK / HILDA KNOFF: Members of the Little Shadows Junior Garden Club at Hazel Park / Hilda Knoff Elementary School in River Ridge recently celebrated the installation of a Pathway to Knowledge between the school and the River Ridge library, providing safe passage between the school and the library away from Jefferson Highway traffic. The project was spearheaded by the Shady Oaks Garden Club, which sponsors the junior garden club. Two crape myrtle trees were planted near the path during an Arbor Day event May 6.