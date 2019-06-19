ST. BERNARD PARISH ACADEMIC GAMES: The St. Bernard Parish Academic Games team won the Senior Division national championship in Propaganda during the national tournament in Orlando, Florida. Among the team's other achievements are:
- Winnie Li won the third place Individual Award and the 13th place Propaganda Award in the Elementary Division.
- Andrew Wei had a perfect score in Onset in the Middle Division.
- The St. Bernard team was seventh in Presidents and third in Propaganda in the Middle Division.
- Dakota Sievers was 10th in Propaganda and Caleb Meyers was 18th in Propaganda in the Junior Division.
- The St. Bernard team was fifth in Presidents in the Senior Division.
- In the Senior Division Propaganda competition, Leanne Dacula was third, Emily Vu was fourth and Erin Loria was 10th.
- In the Senior Divison Presidents competition, Leanne Dacula was ninth and Erin Loria was 11th.
Academic Games is a series of academic competitions that challenge students to use higher-order thinking skills, focusing on language arts, English, history and mathematics. The team members were accompanied by coaches Melinda Hall, Gena Asevado, Jillian Chrisman, Isabel Gonzalez, Lori Gilchrist and Ryan Gregorie.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: The College Board has honored Cabrini High School in New Orleans with an AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in the AP Computer Science Principles course. Out of more than 18,000 secondary schools worldwide that offer AP courses, Cabrini is one of only 685 to accomplish this. Caitlin Duplantier has been teaching the AP Computer Science Principles course since its installation three years ago, and enrollment in the class has increased to 13 in 2018-19 from nine in 2017-18.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER SCHOOL: Colton Bollman, of St. Francis Xavier School in Metairie, completed his fourth grade year with a school-record 1,000 points in the Accelerated Reading program. Most students range between 200 and 400 points per year.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER SCHOOL: Nine students at St. Francis Xavier School in Metairie have been recognized through the Duke University Talent Identification Program. Students who qualified for the program are in grades four through six and have scored at the 95th percentile or above on a standardized achievement, aptitude or mental ability test. Those enrolled in the program are Colton Bollman, Finnen Clark, Sophie and Allen Kammer, Scott Martinez, Braiden Perez, Alyssa Plaksiy, Jack Provensal and Hannah Schwegmann.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: A golf tournament for boys in grades five through eight, teamed with a parent or guardian, will be presented by Brother Martin High School at 1 p.m. July 12 at Bayou Oaks North Course at City Park, 1040 Filmore Ave., New Orleans. The entry fee for the nine-hole event is $50 per two-person team before July 5, when the cost will go up to $60. The entry fee covers green fees, golf cart rental, food and drink. Walk-up registration is available. To register, www.brothermartin.com. For information, call Crusader golf coach Ron Brisbi at (504) 810-0121.