FESTIVALS
ART AND NATURE CELEBRATION: FORESTival — a celebration of art and nature, will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at A Studio in the Woods in Lower Algiers, 13401 Patterson Road, New Orleans. The event features music, art activities, guided walks through the woods, plus food and beverage vendors. A $10 donation is suggested. For information, see astudiointehwoods.org.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: Days of yore come to life for weekends from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9 at this event that blends festival, theme park, theater, shopping and education. Held Saturdays and Sundays from 9:45 a.m. to dusk, the fest comes to life at 46468 River Road, Hammond. For more information, call (985) 429-9992 or visit larf.org.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
PORTAGE BIKE ROLL: On Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 18, the Historic New Orleans Collection will be offering free bicycle tours as a part of the upcoming exhibition "Art of the City — Postmodern to post-Katrina." The 6-mile trips highlight public art along the Esplanade corridor from the Marigny through Treme, to City Park and back to the collection at 533 Royal St. Tours are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The 1 p.m. Nov. 11 tour is by bus. Reservations are required; go to abicyclenameddesire@gmail.com or call (504) 345-8966.
TOOTHBRUSH AND SOCKS DRIVE: Nourish, A Movement For New Orleans' Homeless and Underserved, is holding a sock and toothbrush drive to collect items through Thursday, Nov. 8. The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, through Nourish, is partnering to help. Drop-off boxes are located at Slater Torah Academy, 5210 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie; Uptown Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave.; and Goldring-Woldenberg Jewish Community Center, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. For information, contact Michelle Neal at michelle@jewishnolacom or (504) 780-5604.
GRANT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED: Junior League of New Orleans has begun accepting applications from eligible local nonprofit organizations for its Community Assistance Fund (CAF) grants, through Dec. 28. JLNO will award grants of up to $20,000 to organizations that demonstrate their ability to advance the well-being of women in one or more of the following ways:
- Enhancing economic opportunities
- Improving women’s health and wellness,
- Providing needed family support to alleviate the burdens on women caregivers
For information and guidelines, see www.jlno.org/CAF.
INTERNET SAFETY: Cybersecurity analyst Jared Ortego will present a seminar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway. The free seminar is an introduction to information security. Ortego is a CompTIA certified analyst and works as an internet contractor in New Orleans. For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or visit jefferson.lib.la.us.
BUNCO: The Jefferson Chorale, an affiliate of the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, will hold a fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Good Shepherd Church, 5122 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. Cost is $20, with setups and snacks provided.
STEM SATURDAY: "The Power of Chemistry — Equations, Reactions and Batteries" will be the subject of the day in which students will work with STEM professionals and college students on projects to perform experiments, separate mixtures and observe reactions while building a strong foundation in chemistry. The event is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Gernon Brown Center, 1001 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. Registration is required at www.stemnola.com. Cost is $60, with a number of free slots available for those who receive reduced or free lunches.
KIDNEY WALK: Take a step to help kidney patients, organ donors and their families at the annual walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Audubon Park Shelter No. 10, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. For more information, see kidneywalk.org or call (504) 861-4500.
MARIGNY TOUR: The Creole Neighborhoods of the Faubourg Marigny will be the locale for a tour at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, sponsored by the Friends of the Cabildo. The tours will begin at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint at 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $20-$25. For information, visit www.friendsofthecabildo.org or call (504) 523-3939.
TRACKING WILDLIFE: The Orleans Audubon Society will host a program on how scientists can track and record the diversity and number of species along the Louisiana coast at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Community Church Unitarian Universalists, 6690 Fleur de Lis Ave., New Orleans. Michael Seymour, an ornithologist with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, will explain how radio tags are attached to animals and information is collected.
NAACP MEETINGS, ELECTION: The New Orleans chapter of the NAACP will hold a "Meet the Candidates" event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at George Washington Carver High School, 3050 Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. Candidates for the upcoming NAACP election will be on hand. The election is Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. A general meeting will be held prior at 2 p.m.
FÊTES DES FROMAGES: The French-American Chamber of Commerce of the Gulf Coast will host a festival of cheeses at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. The event includes French wines, cheeses from around the world, craft beers, seminars and more. Admission is $30-$125. For more information, see www.fetedesfromages.com.
GIRLS RUN: Girls on the Run, a youth development program for girls in third to eighth grade, will hold a 5K event at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Registration is $35 and includes a shirt and post-race food and beverage. For information, go to www.gotrnola.org/5k.
SENSORY FAMILY DAY: Children with autism and other sensory processing needs will be able to learn and create through hands-on exploration at Preservation Hall's inaugural Sensory Family Day at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 726 St. Peter St., New Orleans. Hosted by the hall's foundation and the Historic New Orleans Collection, the event is centered around musician Danny Barker's memoir, exploring the music of the city. Registration is required. For more information, contact Jenny Schwartzher at jennifers@hnoc.org or visit hnoc.org or preshallfoundation.org.
Veterans events
LUNCHEON FOR VETERANS: St. Charles Parish will host its annual Veterans Day Luncheon at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Retired Air Force Technical Sergeant Robert "Bobby" Lovergne, post commander for West St. Charles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3750 and junior vice commander Department of Louisiana Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be the guest speaker. The National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles trio will sing. All veterans residing in St. Charles Parish are invited. For information, call (985) 783-5183.
PARADE FOR VETERANS: The Lakeview Veterans Parade will roll at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, starting at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 6254 Vicksburg St., right onto Harrison Avenue, U-turn at Argonne Boulevard, then left onto Vicksburg and ending at St. Dominic School. The parade is organized by Joey's Hope, a nonprofit organization that supplies groceries to needy children. Veterans and civic groups are invited to participate. For more information, visit lakeviewvetsparade.org.
HONORING VETERANS: Veterans Day ceremonies are planned at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Chalmette National Cemetery, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. The Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798 and the National Park Service will lead the ceremony, with a color guard, bagpiper and members of the Recognizing our Roots youth living history program. For more information, visit nps.gov/jela or call (504) 281-0510.
Meetings
ALGIERS KIWANIS: Jerry Forestell, manager of the Chalmette Refinery, will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers at 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Berhman Place. For more information, call (504) 391-0667.
LEAD INFORMATION: Howard W. Mielke, Ph.D., Tulane's department of pharmacology at the School of Medicine, will speak about lead health threats in New Orleans at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Audubon Zoo's Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. "Getting the Lead in, out, and beyond: Lessons from the New Orleans soil lead and blood lead surveys" will be the title of the talk. For more information, call 504) 307-0187.
Benefits
NOMA BENEFIT: Odyssey Ball, the annual gala for the New Orleans Museum of Art, presents "All That Glitters," with music, food, beverages, an auction, raffle and fireworks outside at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at 1 Diboll Circle, City Park. The gala starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $150-$500. For information, see www.noma.org.
GLBT ELDERS BENEFIT: New Orleans Advocates for GLBT Elders (NOAGE) will host an "Under the Sea" themed benefit at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Guests are encouraged to costume, and there will be food, beverages, live entertainment, an auction and photo booth. NOAGE is a nonprofit that provides programming and services for LGBT older adults and their health care providers. Tickets are $50-$100. For information, call (504) 517-2345 or www.noagenola.org.
COAT BENEFIT: Dr. Ko's Coats for Kids will be the beneficiary of a concert featuring Ellis Marsalis, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Faubourg Quartet, Dr. Jee Yeoun Ko, NOCCA's music students and more at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the NOCCA Solomon Family Hall, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Tickets are $10 or a gently used coat. The soiree for sponsors includes food and drinks and a birthday celebration for Marsalis. Tickets are $100 per person or $150 per couple. For more information, see NOCCAInstitute.eventbrite.com.
NEW ORLEANS MISSION BENEFIT: Tickets are on sale now for TIPSgiving — A Benefit to Support the New Orleans Mission, which will feature an evening of performances by Noisewater, Darcy Malone & The Tangle and The Fortifiers to help fund the emergency shelter. The event will be at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Tipitina's, 501 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. Discounted tickets are available with the donation of a winter coat or nonperishable food item at the box office on the night of the show. For more information, see tipitinas.com or tipitinasfoundation.org.