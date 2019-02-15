It was an overcast and sleepy Sunday afternoon at Audubon Park, but about 30 Muff-A-Lottas dance troupe members were keeping their energy up during a boot camp that had them striding, shimmying and shaking around the park’s oval path.
It was one of their last marching rehearsals before Carnival parades began.
The practice trek took about an hour — just the right amount of time to make it through their 54-song playlist anchored in ’50s and ’60s New Orleans rhythm and blues. In a real parade, they might ooh-poo-pah-doo through that list as many as three times, said Kristina Pearson, a Hot Plate — or member of the Muff-A-Lottas’ board — who was keeping the action organized on this day.
“It (the boot camp) helps us get ready for pacing purposes. We do little stops, go fast and slow down,” she said, simulating the erratic timing of a real-life parade, which might be affected by anything from rainstorms to float breakdowns.
The boot camp is also about physical conditioning: A Muffie might log 7.5 miles in a typical parade, Pearson added, a long way to keep the dance routines going.
Katie DeBruhl, another Hot Plate, wore a Fitbit to track her parade steps last year. “In Nyx, it was 12 miles,” she said. Although the route wasn’t that long, “we never stopped dancing or marching the whole time.”
“Energy is a big deal. We’re always smiling. We want people to notice that on the route,” Pearson added.
The Muffies will appear this season in the parades for the krewes of Cleopatra, Pontchartrain, Nyx and Tucks.
Now in its 10th year, the troupe has about 70 members, who come in all shapes, ages, sizes and professions.
That diversity is a Muffie hallmark, but members cite other differences from similar groups.
“I think it’s the music,” said eight-year Muff-A-Lotta Anita Oubre. “All the music we choose has to have some kind of connection to New Orleans. It’s pretty much ’50s and ’60s R&B.”
Think Irma Thomas, Ernie K. Doe and Frankie Ford.
Another difference: “We don’t have auditions. That’s important to us. As long as you can carry the beat, we don’t discriminate,” Pearson said. “We look for personality — people who will fit in and don’t take themselves too seriously.”
“Anyone is welcome. You don’t have to have dance experience. You just have to have the will to come learn the routines,” Oubre said.
Another difference, said Muff-A-Lottas' founder Julia McNabb Kaufman, is the costumes. “I wanted to make sure whatever costume we had would look flattering on everybody. I love and adore the waitress costume because it works for the skinniest and the tallest and the more voluptuous of us.” Plus, being raised as a Catholic made her modest, she added. “I was not excited to show off everything.”
The snappy but not overly complicated choreography lets even inexperienced dancers show some personality and get in a little hip-shaking, ’50s-style fun.
But in case a Mini Muff — a new member — has difficulty, there’s help.
“It’s a sisterhood. I look for those girls who are struggling and take them under wing,” Oubre said. “It’s important to have someone to look out for you — a Muffie mentor, those who’ve been here a year or two take new members under their wings. It can be intimidating to be in a public place; we practice in a bar.”
That “sisterhood” was mentioned often during the boot camp, referring both to group support and plain old socializing. There are organized get-togethers such as the monthly craft nights when members glitter, sequin and paint their way through costume appliques, hats and throws.
There’s lots of other socializing, as well: Saints game parties, birthday parties, people getting together for dinner after practice.
“There was a beauty night when we shared makeup tips, hair tips,” Oubre said. One interesting takeaway: Don’t get a pedicure right before Carnival. You need those calluses on your feet, she said.
Making their way around the park, the dancers seemed to be gaining energy rather than tiring, probably buoyed by the increasing number of smiling, clapping bystanders along the pathway.
One middle-aged woman, walking with a friend in the opposite direction, stopped in her tracks to join in with the movements to Frankie Ford's “Sea Cruise.” She’d watched the Muff-A-Lottas perform before, she said.
After every three choreographed songs, the troupe gets a rest song. The pause in dance movements gives the women time to interact with the crowd — handing out throws, blowing kisses and the like. Even in this rehearsal, Oubre stopped to work the crowd at Audubon, chatting with a group of senior citizens and talking about the Muffies.
“Keep walking, y’all,” called a Bun Warmer — a Muffies’ support person — in the back of the group.
The Muff-A-Lottas have come a long way from their first year, in 2009, when numbers were barely into the double digits.
Kaufman was new to the city then. “I noticed it was hard to get into the different groups if you didn’t know anybody. I knew one person when I moved here," she said. "I worked for United Way and a friend there, Melisse Meza, we started it together.”
She's quick to spread the credit for the group. Annie Cambria came up with name Muff-A-Lottas, which Kaufman sees as a perfect double-entrendre/New Orleans food moniker. "It seemed natural to do the waitress costume, which works perfectly. And the colors — aqua blue and pink are my favorite colors to this day." Musician Kathryn Hobgood Ray, another of the original members, helped focus the group on historic New Orleans music.
"Every initial member brought something really strong to the table and helped shape us through today," Kaufman said.
Although Kaufman and her family moved to Austin, Texas, about a year ago, Carnival is still a mainstay. "My daughter's birthday falls right around Mardi Gras, so we're doing a mini kids parade in cul-de-sac where we live. We have all the neighbors on board. ... We'll have a crawfish boil and play Mardi Gras music."
For Oubre, the season and the Muffies all come back to the energy. “It brings me so much joy to dance in the street with a group of women who are also feeling that much joy and happiness. It’s a high when you start dancing — the energy that’s created.
"Older people remember the music of their heyday. I’ve seen men and women sitting or in walkers, moving and shaking and snapping their fingers and just smiling, little kids mimicking moves and dancing with us. … It’s a happy energy. I can’t imagine not doing it."