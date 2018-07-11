The Shady Oaks Garden Club of Metairie installed its 2018-19 officers recently during a luncheon at Metairie Country Club. From left are Kathy Pastorek, Margaret Handy, Cathy Meyer, Cheryl Eaton, Tricia France and Diana Offner. The club's past presidents also gathered recently to mark the club's 60th year. They included Pat Besselman, Micki Chehardy, Joann Christopher, Fay Doucet, Cheryl Eaton, Marian Gibbs, Sylvia Giovingo, Nancy Holland, Mary Ellen Miller, Beulah Oswald-Soto, Kathy Pastorek, Molly Prokop, Gloria Ruiz, Judith Taylor, Judi Thompson and Cile Whittington.