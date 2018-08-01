THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Aug. 5. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information, or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
WOMEN'S DAY: A Women's Day celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 1515 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans.
CATHOLICS RETURNING HOME: A six-week series intended to give inactive Catholics an understanding of today’s church begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, in the parish center of St. Edward the Confessor Church, 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. It continues through Sept. 20. For more information, call the office at (504) 888-0703.
FRESH FIRE: Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans will present Fresh Fire 2018, a program of refreshment and empowerment in the Holy Spirit, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in the St. Benilde cafeteria, 1901 Division St., Metairie. Speakers will include Al Mansfield, Patti Mansfield and Johnny Bertucci. Music will be provided by Jamie Diliberto and Tongues of Fire. Registration is $30 per person, or $10 for people ages 18-30, and includes lunch. To register, visit www.ccrno.org by noon Wednesday, Aug. 22. For information, call (504) 828-1368.
ALPHA IN A CATHOLIC CONTEXT: A 12-week series of video presentations and discussions aimed at bringing people into a closer relationship with Jesus will be held Sept. 4 through Nov. 20 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace. The free course, Alpha in a Catholic Context, is co-sponsored by St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace and St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve, and is open to people of all faiths ages 13 or older. To register, email Mark Williams at markw24@aol.com with the word "Alpha" in the subject line.