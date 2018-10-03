COMMUNITY EVENTS
PUBLIC INPUT SESSION: The Audubon Commission for Connecting the Crescent will hold an open meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the KIPP Leadership Primary Gymnasium, 2300 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, to get input for planning Reinventing the Crescent, a project to convert the Esplanade and Gov. Nicholls wharves into public part space. For information, see www.connectingthescrescent.org.
EDUCATION PANEL DISCUSSION: "The State of New Orleans Charter School — How Do We Build Quality Schools and Communities" will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. School and community leaders will be on the panel. Chris Stewart, Citizen Education and Wayfinder Foundation, will moderate the free forum, hosted by Alliance for Diversity and Excellence.
"CULINARY LOVE": Members of the Nunez Community College Culinary Connection student group helped prepare meals recently for those affected by Hurricane Florence. Flood & Disaster Outreach — New Orleans Cooks, formed to help Baton Rouge residents after flooding there, has also assisted those affected by Harvey in Houston. The student group has made a commitment to aid both the Flood & Disaster Outreach — New Orleans Cooks program and Second Harvest Food Bank — Feeding South Louisiana during this time of need. Nunez Culinary Connection and their faculty advisers shared kitchen space to prepare food.
AUTHOR DISCUSSES NEW BOOK: Dr. Lake Douglas, co-author of "Buildings of New Orleans," will discuss the book and the unique architecture of the city at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The event is co-sponsored by the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival. It is free, with no registration needed. For information, see jplibrary.net.
'WAY OF THE SAMURAI': In conjunction with the exhibition "Teaching Beyond Doctrine: Painting and Calligraphy by Zen Masters," the New Orleans Museum of Art will screen the 1999 movie "Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai." DJ Chinua will spin music in the Great Hall, and artist Lina Iris Viktor will debut her new exhibition. The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the museum, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. Included with museum admission: $12 adults, $10 senior and active military; $8 university students; $6 children ages 7-12.
JAPAN FEST: Enjoy the sights and sounds of Japan when the fest returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 to the New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. See martial arts and traditional dancing demonstrations, a Lolita and Anime fashion show, food booths and the Kaminari Taiko drummers. $5, free for NOMA members, teens and children 6 and under.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Life Resources Inc., will present a Jefferson Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Copeland Tower Landmark Hotel, 2601 Severn Ave., Metairie. Dr. Vern Palmisano, family medicine practitioner, will speak. Tickets are $30. For more information, contact Barry Haindel at (985) 626-9582 or visit liferesrouces.net.
TREMÉ FALL FEST: Three days of fun, history and festivities are in store for the Tremé Fall Fest from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 5-7. A patrons' party starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Chef Leah Chase will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Tickets are $125. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the free street fest features food, arts and crafts and music on the grounds of St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St. A Mass and jazz gospel concert at 10 a.m. at the church wrap the weekend. For more information, see tremefest.com.
ALGIERS FEST: Celebrating the military and the community, Algiers Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in Federal City, 2500 Gen. Meyer Ave., Algiers. The free festival features live music, including Jon Cleary with special guest Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Marine Corps Band. Food trucks, beverages and children's activities, plus raffles for active duty military will be part of the fun. For more information, see www.algiersdevelopment.com.
NAMIWALKS: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its annual fundraising walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Shelter No. 10 of Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. To register, see namiwalks.org/neworleans.
FAVROT WALK: The Kelsey Bradley Favrot 5K will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at Shelter Nov. 10 of Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Registration is $30 advance, $35 day of the race. To register online, visit kelsysgoal.com.
FARMERS MARKET BBQ: Backyard BBQ, a fundraiser for the Crescent City Farmers Market, will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at Central City BBQ, 1233 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. The family-friendly event features music, farm-to-table food and drinks, plus activities like pumpkin painting, Halloween mask-making and decorating monster puppets. Tickets are $10-$75. For more information, see www.crescentcitymarket.org or call (504) 861-4485. Tickets are also available at the welcome tent at any Crescent City Farmers Market.
ST. AUGUSTINE FILM SCREENING: "Before the West Coast — A Sports Civil Rights Story" looks at the impact of St. Augustine High School on racial barriers in 1960s high school athletics when the school integrated the state's athletic association. Narrated by Wendell Pierce, the film will be screened at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Tickets are $15. For tickets, see orpheumnola.com or call (504) 274-4870.
ART WORKSHOP: The St. Charles Art Guild will hold a one-day art fair for adults to introduce visual art media techniques and a jump-start for those with previous experience. The event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at St. Charles United Methodist Church, 1905 Ormond Blvd, Destrehan. Two activities will be offered on the use of acrylic paints and watercolor pencils. Cost is $15, and materials will be provided. Attendance is limited. To register, contact Kerry Allen at (504) 756-1277.
'STEAM COFFIN' AUTHOR: Historian and author John Laurence Busch will speak Wednesday, Oct. 10, about the first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by a steamship, based research for his book, “Steam Coffin: Captain Moses Rogers and The Steamship Savannah Break the Barrier," at the meeting of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AAIA) Greater New Orleans. It will be held in the Abita Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room, 166 Barbee Road, Covington, beginning with a tour at 4:45 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation at 6:15 p.m. The cost is $15; $10 for AIAA members and their guests; or $5 for students. Contact Glen Guzik at glen.a.guzik@nasa.gov or larry.dequay-1@nasa.gov.
SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK: Allstate agency owners in New Orleans recently helped secure a $10,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. Replenishing local food banks allows rapid response during a natural disaster, which can leave community members without access to safe food and water. The agency owners also packed disaster relief boxes for distribution the moment a community faces disaster-related damage. Participating Allstate agency owners volunteers in the New Orleans area include Kelly Buckwalter, of Destrehan; John Chappetta, of Metairie; Richard Elliott, of Gretna; Christopher Lemon, of Metairie; Lisa Matherne, of Gretna; Derek McDonald, of Slidell; Elliott Raley, of Harvey; Lindsey Titman, of Gretna; Lindsay Vedros, of Metairie; and Stephen Waters, of Harvey.
BLUE HORIZON AWARD: Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee will honor Louisiana's first lady Donna H. Edwards at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at The Four Columns, 3711 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Tickets are $75. Register online at www.jpdemocrats.org.
GENTILLY FEST: Pontchartrain Park Playground is the site for the three-day festival that includes a parade, fireworks, loads of entertainment, arts and crafts, food and more. The fest opens 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at 5701 Press Drive, New Orleans. For more information, see www.gentillyfest.com.
ARCHIVE TOURS: During Archives Month, the Notarial Archives Research Center, at the Clerk of Civil District Court, 1340 Poydras St., Suite 360, New Orleans, will offer tours at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16, 23 and 30; and Wednesday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Oct. 25. Workshops will also be held on Colonial Acts at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. A seminar will be held on Title Chain at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Registration is required. Contact civilclerkresearchctr@orleanscdc.com or call (504) 407-0106.
JUNG LECTURE: "Tikkun Olam — Repairing the Brokenness in the World and In Our Souls" will be the topic of Jungian analyst Joseph R. Lee's lecture at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $15, $10 students and members free. For more information, see jungneworleans.com.
HISTORIC HOMES ON THE POINT: Five historic homes will be highlighted on the annual Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, sponsored by the Algiers Point Association. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Tavolino Pizza, 141 Delaronde St., or online at Eventbrite. The last tickets will be sold at 4 p.m. A temporary Blue Bike hub will be set up for the event.
SECRET GARDENS OF THE VIEUX CARRE: Patio Planters host two days of tours of private gardens from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14. Multiple courtyards will be opened in different locations each day JUon a self-guided walking tour. Tickets are $20 and available at www.patioplanters.net or call (888) 756-6250.
OLD ARABI SUGAR FEST: Music, activities and competitions will sweeten the deal for the Old Arabi Sugar Fest 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Old Arabi. There will also be giveaways of the sweet stuff, as well as tours of historic Old Arabi and a doughnut-eating contest. For information, see www.oldarabi.org or call (504) 278-4242.
LIVING HISTORY: Join the Baratarian cannon crew for artillery demonstrations and discussions of gunnery skills and strategies during the Battle of New Orleans era at 1815 Alive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. The event is free at Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Call (504) 281-0510 or www.nps.gov/jela.
WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Music, fun and more are all part of the two-day Westbank Heritage Festival slated noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14, at the John M. Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego. Live music, food, artists vendors and more are part of this family fun event. Admission is free. For more information, see wetbankheritagefestival.com.
NUNEZ HISTORY LECTURE SERIES: "The St. Bernard Parish Massacre" will be the lecture by Chris Dier at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the AST Auditorium at Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. The lecture is part of a free series about aspects of Louisiana history. For more information, call (504) 278-6422 or email Michele Minor at mminor@nunzez.edu. "St. Bernard History Till 2005" Curtis Manning Nov. 5; "Women and the Battle of New Orleans" Carolyn Kolb Dec. 3.
'TIT REX AUCTION: The Krewe of 'tit Rex will hold a Show Float Auction Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Mag's 940, 940 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. The shoe-box-sized floats from the krewe's annual street processions, as well as art and more, will be auctioned by members John Calhoun and his band, the Auctioneers. A $5 donation is requested. For more information, see www.titreparade.com.
BIG BOOK SALE: Friends of Jefferson Public Library will be holding their Big Book Sale Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 18-21, at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. More than 65,000 items, from books to DVDs, CDs, music and records, are available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 455-2665 or email freindsJPL@yahoo.com.
SWAMP SCIENCE FEST: Learn from a frog, check waterway health, track bird migrations and enjoy hands-on activities, walks and talks with local nature and science organizations. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero (near Crown Point). Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10 or www.nps.gov/jela.
Meetings
ALGIERS KIWANIS: New Orleans Inspector General Derry Harper will be the speaker at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, for the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meetings on Thursdays. Morning meetings, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., are held the second, fourth and fifth Thursdays each month, while the evening meetings, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., are held on the first and third Thursdays. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
Reunions
EAGLE REUNION PLANNED: The Warren Easton High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion with activities Oct. 12-14. Activities include a dance on Oct. 12, a picnic and reunion night on Oct. 13 and a church service on Oct. 14. Packages vary from $35 to $205. For more information, contact Gisele Davis at (504) 317-0281 or Gloria Jagneau at (504) 301-3281.
Benefits
STAYING ALIVE FUNDRAISER: The Women's Council of Realtors New Orleans Metropolitan Network is hosting a ’70s themed disco dance party to benefit NAMI New Orleans at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave., Jefferson. Music, prizes, a "Soul Train" line, food, karaoke, costume and dance contests plus more are slated. $65 and up. wcr.org/chapter-sites/louisiana/new-orleans-metropolitan/networkingothers/2018-fall-fundraiser-staying-alive!-(1375828915)/
HERO AWARDS: The Children's Bureau of New Orleans plans the annual Children's Hero Awards at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Le Musée de F.P.C., 2336 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Awards will be presented to honorees, plus dinner, music and more. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit childrensbureaunola.org/events.
SCALES AND ALES: The annual celebration is at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas Oct. 5. Guests can support efforts to fight plastic pollution while enjoying an evening of food, drink and live entertainment. Early bird tickets are $50 and up. Tickets are $65 and up. Admission is limited. Call (504) 861-5107 for information.
GREENWAY BENEFIT: Friends of the Lafitte Greenway will hold the Greenway Soiree at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Cellar on St. Louis, 2500 St. Louis St., New Orleans. Food, drink and entertainment will highlight the evening. Tickets start at $55. See lafittegreenway.org.
LPO BENEFIT: Designer items, accessories, shoes and jewelry from the "Encore Shop" will be available at the "Baubles and Bubbly for Beethoven" fundraiser for the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra volunteers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Tickets for the event at the home of Mary Matalin and James Carville, are available from Melissa Gordon at (504) 897-6285 or melissamasongordon@gmail.com.
TOP CHEF RECONCILE: Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 14 culinary competition at 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Six teams compete to create dishes with a mystery ingredient. Each team has a Cafe Reconcile alum, a home cook and a professional chef. Cost is $75-$125. Call (504) 568-1157 or go to cafereconcile.org.
J