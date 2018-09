AARP 4417 members recently met to discuss a future theater trip and to hear about salt's effect on the diet. Shown at the meeting are, front from left, Joe Reine, president; Al Elliott; and Ester Ellis, dietitian with Rouse's. In back are Janis Cure, Lee Ann Dugas and Phyllis Parks. For information on the theater trip, contact Denise Alonzo at (504) 300-9403.