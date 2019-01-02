At Lusher Charter School in New Orleans, four seniors have been awarded full four-year scholarships through the QuestBridge Scholars program: Kimani Coye, Vanderbilt University; Kiya Henderson, Pomona College; Mayela Norwood, Claremont McKenna College; and Amaris Lewis, Stanford University.
College Match scholarship recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with guaranteed full four-year scholarships that are provided by the colleges and universities. QuestBridge’s 40 college partners include top liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona and Williams and exceptional research universities such as Columbia, Duke, Rice, Stanford and Yale.
At Lusher, students choose an area of concentrated electives with focused courses. Coye is studying visual arts; Henderson is studying musical theater; Lewis is studying engineering design and development; and Norwood is studying biomedical innovation.
QuestBridge is a national nonprofit based in Palo Alto, California, that connects the nation’s most exceptional, low-income youth with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities.