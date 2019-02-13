Dan Beck, an astrologist and founder of Inner Makeup astrology, will discuss “What Astrology Has to Say About Love” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Beck says this lecture will give attendees new ideas for love whatever their romantic status. No in-depth knowledge of astrology is required, but patrons should know their sun sign.
There are no incompatible zodiac signs in astrology, he says, which means that any two signs are more or less compatible. Two people whose zodiac signs are highly compatible will get along very easily because they are on the same wavelength.
This presentation is especially valuable for writers who want to understand astrology for their characters and plots.
Beck’s astrology practice is situated in a former Masonic Temple. He integrates the arts and humanities into his readings to achieve greater depth. He has lectured at the American Italian Cultural Center and the Academie Gnostique and has been featured in several publications including the Daily Nutmeg and romper.com. He holds degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music and Yale University.
JEFFERSON PARISH HISTORY: Historian, author and journalist Carolyn Kolb leads the sixth and final session on the history of Jefferson Parish, “The Communities of Jefferson Parish” at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. This session is also a “show and tell” in which attendees share their information about the history of Jefferson Parish. It takes place at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
ROMANCE WRITERS: Deanna Chase presents “First Word to Hitting Publish: A step-by-step plan to successfully publish independently” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Case is the author of "Haunted on Bourbon Street," "Witches on Bourbon Street" and many others. The Southern Louisiana Chapter of the Romance Writers of America meets monthly at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.
GREAT BOOKS: The Great Books Discussion Group takes up Jerome K. Jerome’s novel "Three Men in a Boat (To Say Nothing of the Dog)" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Published in 1889, the book is a humorous account of a two-week boating holiday on the Thames.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: The group discusses "The Death of Mrs. Westaway" by Ruth Ware at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Old Metairie Road. In the book, a day begins like any other until Hal receives a mysterious letter bequeathing her a substantial inheritance. She realizes very quickly that the letter was sent to the wrong person — but also that the cold-reading skills she’s honed as a tarot card reader might help her claim the money.