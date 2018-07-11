UNIFORM SWAP: The St. Rita Home & School Association is holding a uniform swap from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through Aug. 3 in the gymnasium of the school, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-0744.
RUDOLPH MATAS SCHOOL: The PTO at Rudolph Matas School in Metairie has won a $20,000 playground grant through an Upgrade Your Play video competition organized by the Dr Pepper Snapple Group and KaBOOM. The five grant recipients will lead their communities through a self-guided planning process and will build a playground using the KaBOOM! community build model.
TOURO INFIRMARY VOLUNTEERS: The Junior Volunteer program at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans is providing learning and service opportunities for 24 students this summer, including Alejandro Bailey, of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School; Amelia Henderson, of Louise S. McGehee School; Isabella Hernandez, of Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy; Victoria Johnson, of Helen Cox High School; Skyé Robinso,n of New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School; and Kaylee Shields, of Warren Easton High School.