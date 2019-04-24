TIGER 12: Macie Coker, of Chalmette, a mechanical engineering senior at LSU, and Joseph DeCorte, of New Orleans, a mathematics and biochemistry senior, have been named to the Tiger Twelve Class and were honored recently in Baton Rouge. The award is presented to full-time students who exemplify the seven tenets of the university's Commitment to Community.
LEGISLATIVE SCHOLARSHIP: Victoria Martin Rocquin, of Lutcher, a student at Southeastern Louisiana University, recently was named a recipient of a scholarship from the Louisiana Legislative Women's Caucus Foundation. The College Women of Excellence award will be presented Tuesday, April 30, at the Governor's Mansion.
NATIONAL HONOR: Southeastern Louisiana University's Southeastern Channel has been named best in the nation, taking a first-place award for “Best Comedy Video” as selected by College Broadcasters Inc. The student comedy show “College Night,” produced by Jordan Reid, of Luling, earned the first-place honors. The Southeastern Channel also had four additional productions place in the top four in the country as National Finalists out of over 950 entries from colleges and universities. “Mandeville Beach,” a news story by Amanda Kitch, of Covington, produced for the student newscast “Northshore News,” won second place for “Best News Reporting Video.” “The Big Game” student sportscast, produced by Freddie Rosario of Luling, won third place in the nation for “Best Sportscast Video.” Andrew Scherer of New Orleans, Dylan Domangue of Houma and Richie Solares, of New Orleans, anchored the winning episode. “Proud Dad,” produced by Jeremy Gaines, of New Orleans, and “Don’t Procrastinate,” produced by Jennifer Doss of Mandeville, placed second and fourth in the nation, respectively, in the “Best PSA Video” category. “College Night” is a "Saturday Night Live"-styled sketch comedy show written, produced, directed, shot, edited and performed by students. In addition to Reid, other key contributors to the first-place episode were Boone; Kitch; Gaines; Mason Dauphin, of Luling; John Sartori of Mandeville; and Courtney Bruno, Jeremy Rhodes, Hope Ramirez, Josh Hodgeson and Dustin Arroyo, of New Orleans.
PRESIDENT RETIRES: University of Holy Cross President Dr. David “Buck” Landry, 76, who over the past five years at the helm has transformed the 103-year-old New Orleans educational institution from a small neighborhood college to a fully accredited university, announced his retirement by June 30 or whenever the board selects his successor. During his tenure, the school was renamed, launched its first doctorate programs, expanded its master's programs and restructured the governance while increasing overall student enrollment.
SCIENCE AWARD: Grant Landwehr, of Covington, a chemical engineering student at LSU, has received the 2019 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program. Honorable mentions also went to Grace Bingham, a May 2018 LSU graduate in biological engineering from Luling, and Brandon Oubre, a graduate in computer science and mathematics from Montz.
UNO-NICHOLLS TEAM: The University of New Orleans and Nicholls State University will create a pathway for students from Nicholls to easily transition to UNO to complete a bachelor’s degree in the College of Engineering, and for students from UNO to complete courses at Nicholls that would help them attain a professional land surveying certification from the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Survey Board.
HEALTH FILMS: The Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, community radio station 102.3 FM WHIV-LP and the Southern Center for Health Equity will produce the inaugural Public Health Film Festival of New Orleans to showcase cinematic stories that emphasize disparities in both public health and basic individual rights. The film festival, open to the public, will be Friday to Sunday, May 10-12, at the university’s downtown campus at 1440 Canal St, New Orleans. Tickets are available at www.f-no.org/tickets.
BIBLE COLLEGE TERM: The next term of Koinonia Bible College begins Monday, April 29. Courses offered include Romans, Systematic Theology, 1 Corinthians, Church of the Bible, the Bible and Science and more. The college is located at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, with classes also being offered in Slidell and Waveland, Miss. For information, call (504) 340-6739 or visit www.kbc.org.