The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced more than 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2019 National Merit scholarship program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2019 competition to about 4,100.
Locally, college-sponsored Merit Scholarships have been awarded to:
- Kathlyn M. Dannewald of Covington, Archbishop Hannan High School, University of Oklahoma, environmental science
- Margaret G. Mercante of Covington, St. Scholastica Academy, Vanderbilt University, medicine
- Rachael C. White of Hammond, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, medical research
- Matthew C. Richardson of Madisonville, Mandeville High School, University of South Carolina, sports management
- Lucien H. Maloney of Mandeville, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, University of Texas at Dallas, computer programming
- Benjamin W. Walker of Mandeville, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, University of Texas at Dallas, physics
- Dalton R. Lovitt of Slidell, Northshore High School, Mississippi State University, aerospace engineering.