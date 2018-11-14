Rollin' in da parish Nov 14, 2018 - 7:15 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Cyclists take part Nov. 3 in the 4th annual Tour Da Parish, a non-competitive bicycle race with 16, 35 and 59 mile loops. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Cyclists head for one of the tents on a sunny day. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Buy Now Routes went through the bayous and swamps of St. Bernard Parish in St. Bernard. Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Bernard Parish Tour Da Parish Bike Ride View comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! New Orleans Morning Roundup New Orleans news updates are sent each weekday morning. Stay informed. Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Karen Taylorgist504.636.7434Online submission orContact by e-mail Letter to the editor Send a letter to the editor to voice your opinion.