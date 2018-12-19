The St. Charles Parish Library is presenting a series of three free comics workshops with Becca Hillburn, a comic artist and illustrator originally from Luling. She will present DIY Zines, How to Write Comics, and How to Ink Comics.
These workshops are designed for ages 9 to adult. Registration is required for all of the workshops. Visit www.myscpl.org or call (985) 764-2366 to register.
The class schedule is:
- DIY Zines, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at the East Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan. This workshop will cover the basics of creating zines — small handmade books that can include everything from family recipes to mini comics. There will also be a selection of zines on display to spark inspiration.
- Making Comics: How to Write Comics, 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the West Regional Library, 105 Lakewood Drive, Luling. Learn the basics of planning a comic project, from concept to script to thumbnails. Hillburn will walk attendees through the process, sharing examples. Participants are welcome to bring their own comic.
- Making Comics: How to Ink Comics, 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Paradis Branch of the St. Charles Parish Library, 307 Audubon St. Learn how to traditionally ink comics and illustrations. Hillburn will cover everything from the basics of technical pens to inking with brush and nibs. Participants can bring their own comic to work on or use the paper provided.
Hillburn has a MFA from the Savannah College of Art and Design, comics published in several anthologies, and self-published the first volume of her ongoing comic, 7" Kara. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and she shares her love of comics through online tutorials and video demonstrations.