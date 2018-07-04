The valedictorians of the Class of 2018 at the Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans are Sophia Bruton, Keely Culbertson and Elizabeth Gainey.
Bruton plans to attend Duke University, Culbertson plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Gainey plans to attend the University of Alabama.
A valedictory address was given by three valedictorians.
Seniors graduating with distinction in various disciples are:
- Caroline Beary, English
- Sophia Bruton, history
- Keely Culbertson, math
- Ella Freeman, art
- Elizabeth Gainey, history
- Vivienne Lapeyre, art
- Catherine Plessala, science.
Members of the Louise S. McGehee School Class of 2018 are: Caroline Beary, Lauren Bruser, Sophia Bruton, Catherine Cueria, Keely Culbertson, Mia Dahan, Lilly Dazet, Coco Dupepe, Maggie Falshaw, Elise Fant, Layci Fields, M.K. Fitzpatrick, Ella Freeman, Elizabeth Gainey, Naya Gros, Erin Henry, Claire Holwadel
Peyton Kullander, Margaux Laibe, Martha Lapeyre, Vivienne Lapeyre, Maria Martello, Annie Muñoz, Hailey Nelson, Sydney Pannagl, Kelsey Pembrook, Catherine Plessala, Meghan Rigby, Caroline Seelman, Taylor Smith, Bailey Spurlock, Sydney Sublette, Kami Thompson and Maddy Tillery.