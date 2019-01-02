HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.
TULANE NAMES CNO: Tara Beth Anderson has been named associate chief nursing officer at Tulane Health System. Anderson will provide nursing leadership and input into quality and patient care initiatives at Tulane Health System’s Metairie location, Tulane Lakeside Hospital. Anderson began as a coronary care nurse in Kentucky, took leadership roles including ICU clinical coordinator in Kentucky and North Carolina. Most recently, Anderson served as chief nursing officer at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.