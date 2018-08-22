The newly rebuilt Nora Navra Library, at 1902 St. Bernard Ave., is holding a two-day grand opening celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m Friday, Aug. 24, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.
At 2 p.m. Friday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Councilman Jared C. Brossett and other officials will formally open the library. Fun, family-friendly activities will take place on Saturday.
The library will provide 54 hours per week of service to the 7th Ward community with a new 7,800-square-foot, energy-efficient, ADA-compliant building, featuring dedicated areas for adults, teens and children and a community meeting room.
The collection will contain over 16,500 items, including books, newspapers, magazines, DVD and CDs, as well as offer 28 public computer workstations
The Nora Navra Library, originally called Branch 9, opened in two temporary locations in 1946. The original permanent, 2,500-square-foot building at 1902 St. Bernard Ave. was dedicated as the Nora Navra Library on May 2, 1954.
It was severely damaged during Hurricane Katrina, and was demolished in 2017. With construction on the new building completed, all six libraries that were damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Katrina have been rebuilt.
TOASTMASTERS: The SisterHearts Toastmasters Club will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Martin Luther King Library, 1611 Caffin Ave.
The club provides a fun, supportive and positive learning experience in which members and guests can develop public speaking, communication and leadership skills. For ages 18 and older.
The Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave., also hosts a Toastmasters Club meeting, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27.
Toastmasters Club meetings are free and open to the public.
BUILD A BETTER RESUME: The Best Practices for Résumé Writing program will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.
The program will include a discussion of résumé creation, the latest trends in formatting, as well as a question-and-answer session.
'LITTLE WOMEN': In honor of the 150th anniversary of "Little Women," author and UNO English professor Anne Boyd Rioux will discuss her new book, "Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy: The Story of Little Women and Why It Still Matters," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: A Spanish/English story time and craft event is being held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Children’s Resource Center Library, 913 Napoleon Ave.
This program is open to all families and caregivers with children age 5 and under and is made possible by Tulane University's Stone Center for Latin American Studies, in conjunction with the Library's Pebbles Center.
The Children’s Resource Center also will host a French story time and craft at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27.
LIFE-SIZED CANDYLAND: Children and their caregivers are invited to race through the Candy Cane Forest and over Gumdrop Mountain in a life-sized game of Candyland from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.