Time to turn up your taste buds for the 42nd annual Chefs’ Charity for Children featuring an A-list of local food gurus, cooking demonstrations and delectable dining. To top things off, the event benefits St. Michael Special School for children and adults in the New Orleans area.
Enjoy the fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St. Chefs include Andrea Apuzzo of Andrea’s, Leah Chase of Dooky Chase’s, Nina Compton of Compere Lapin, Justin Devillier of La Petite Grocery, John Folse of Restaurant R’evolution, Emeril Lagasse of Emeril’s, Tory McPhail of Commander’s Palace, Greg Reggio of Zea Rotisserie, Alon Shaya of Saba and the Wong Brothers of Trey Yuen.
General admission is $75 and includes a buffet featuring samplings of demonstration dishes, wine and a cookbook featuring more than 30 of the chefs’ recipes.
A limited number of patron tickets are available for $250, featuring reserved dining and cooking demonstrations, wine, cookbooks and gifts handcrafted by St. Michael students.
“It’s for the kids,” Lagasse said.
Seeing smiles on the St. Michaels students “just melts your heart,” chef Tommy Wong said.
The event was founded by world-renowned local chef Warren LeRuth and Phil Johnson of WWL-TV. This year’s chairman is Dominic Massa, and co-chairs are Cindy Bowman and Eileen Schulin.
Tickets are available online at www.stmichaelspecialschool.com. Information, including sponsorship opportunities, is available by contacting Stephanie Goetz at sgoetz@stmichaelspecialschool.com or by calling (504) 524-7285.
Powerful premiere
Created by four local young men, the documentary film "Young Men’s Voices Have Power" will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Ashe Powerhouse Theatre, 1731 Baronne St.
The film was shot and edited by Caswick Naverro, Deante King, Steven Willford and Robert Pierce, all in their 20s who joined a volunteer-based skills program at Camp Restore, held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in eastern New Orleans.
“We were primarily interested in the stories and viewpoints of young men of color in New Orleans who were not in school or fully employed at the time they applied,” Camp Restore deputy director Kurt Jostes said. “We wanted to provide a learning opportunity to talented young men who had perhaps been overlooked, let down by, or otherwise disconnected from the traditional pathways to academic and career success.”
Naverro and Willford took turns photographing and videotaping people, places and each other. They learned how to talk about their experiences.
Naverro was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds when he applied for the program.
“I never thought I would do anything like this,” Naverro said. “Not many dudes get this opportunity.”
King and Pierce also interviewed family, friends and strangers. They taped more than 80 hours of video and shot more than 17,000 photographs for the film project.
“We had to figure out how to take ourselves out of the equation,” Willford. “We had to see what the world needs to fix (problems) and use the pieces that show that.”
Along with personal encouragement and life-skills lessons, Camp Restore counselors Andre Lambertson and David Hunt provided technical instruction for the documentary.
Naverro, Willford, King and Pierce said they will gather with friends, family and invited guests for the film premiere and hope their newfound voices carry the power to change the world.
Camp Restore is funded by a grant from W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which is committed to community-led solutions to barriers faced by young men and boys of color.
For information visit www.camprestore.org.