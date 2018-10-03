Cadet Harrison Hedgpeth, a senior at Brother Martin High School, has received the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross and Area 8 Top Junior Award for the Navy Junior ROTC program.
Only two cadets in the region were selected for the award. The area includes schools in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. Only 22 are selected nationwide.
This marks the fourth year in a row a student at Brother Martin has been honored.
Criteria for the award includes academic excellence, performance in the program and at school, community involvement and leadership potential.