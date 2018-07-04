LOYOLA UNIVERSITY NEW ORLEANS MUSIC: Brian Maassen, of Mandeville, a rising junior at Loyola University New Orleans, won the Stuart D. Shanler Jazz Performance Scholarship Award during the International Trumpet Guild Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The Loyola University Trumpet Ensemble, under the direction of Nick Volz and the Rev. James C. Carter, was chosen by recorded audition to be among a handful of trumpet ensembles from around the world to perform at the conference. Others in the trumpet ensemble are Michael Bauer , Chris Drennan , Peter Nionakis and Jack Wright .
UNO ENTREPRENEURSHIP GRANT: Chris Surprenant, associate professor of philosophy and director of the University of New Orleans honors program, has been awarded a three-year, $1.8 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation to examine entrepreneurship patterns in urban communities and to support would-be entrepreneurs, with focus on black communities in the Southeast. The project calls for collaboration among academics from historically black colleges, including Dillard University, Jackson State University, Southern University Law Center and Morehouse College, as well as policy professionals who specialize in studying free markets and community.
LOYOLA UNIVERSITY NEW ORLEANS MASS COMMUNICATION: The 2017 staff of The Maroon, the student newspaper at Loyola University New Orleans, won first place in the general excellence newspaper category in Louisiana Press Association competition. Other Loyola students with first-place finishes in the competition, judged by the Arkansas Press Association, were:
- Sean Brennan, editorial
- J.C. Canicosa, sports column
- Natasha Dotiwala, layout and design
- Colleen Dulle and Haley Pegg, news story
- Daniella Garcia, news video
- Sidney Holmes, feature story
- Brian Wollitz, Ryan Micklin, sports story.
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY ALUMNI: Beth Carney Ebberman, of Metairie, was recently elected president and chairman of the board for 2018-19 Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association. Ebberman is an account executive with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. Also on the Executive Committee will be President-elect Richard "Dickie" Whitson, a retiree of Allegiance Health Care Corp; Secretary Stephanie Kropog, of North Oaks Health System; and Treasurer Kristen Bell, of Northshore Technical Community College.