Kathleen Robert was installed as president of St. Elizabeth's Guild during the charitable group's recent meeting at Ralph's on the Park in New Orleans.
The guild's other 2019-20 officers are Cheryl Cabes, first vice president; Cindy Paulin, second vice president; Lisa Baynham, recording secretary; Anne Gaffney, corresponding secretary; and Karen Pilie, treasurer.
Proceeds from the annual Volunteer Activists Awards Luncheon were distributed at the meeting to the Catholic Charities organizations supported by St. Elizabeth’s Guild, including Padua House, St. John the Baptist Head Start, Cornerstone Kids, Isaiah 43 and Therapeutic Family Services.
For information on the guild, call Robert at (504) 782-9919.