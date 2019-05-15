Sacred Heart Literary Rally.jpg

In the State Literary Rally, 10 students from the Academy of the Sacred Heart finished in the top three in their categories. In the front row, from left, are Alyssa Langlois, Zoe Faulkner, Elizabeth Coman and Gentry Doucette. In the second row are Caroline Evans, Bella Ciaccio and Isabelle Juge. In the third row are Haydée Dennard, Lilly Moreau and Olivia Finch.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

In the State Literary Rally held recently at LSU, four students from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans finished first in their categories: Zoe Faulkner, environmental science; Isabelle Juge, economics; Alyssa Langlois, journalism; and Lilly Moreau, computer science I.

Finishing second were Gentry Doucette, French I; and Olivia Finch, French II.

Finishing third were Bella Ciaccio, psychology; Elizabeth Coman, government; Haydée Dennard, French III; and Caroline Evans, world history.

An academic tradition since 1909, State Rally is held by the Louisiana High School Rally Association to promote keen competition and to recognize academic excellence.

Tags

View comments