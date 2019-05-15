In the State Literary Rally, 10 students from the Academy of the Sacred Heart finished in the top three in their categories. In the front row, from left, are Alyssa Langlois, Zoe Faulkner, Elizabeth Coman and Gentry Doucette. In the second row are Caroline Evans, Bella Ciaccio and Isabelle Juge. In the third row are Haydée Dennard, Lilly Moreau and Olivia Finch.