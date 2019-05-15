In the State Literary Rally held recently at LSU, four students from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans finished first in their categories: Zoe Faulkner, environmental science; Isabelle Juge, economics; Alyssa Langlois, journalism; and Lilly Moreau, computer science I.
Finishing second were Gentry Doucette, French I; and Olivia Finch, French II.
Finishing third were Bella Ciaccio, psychology; Elizabeth Coman, government; Haydée Dennard, French III; and Caroline Evans, world history.
An academic tradition since 1909, State Rally is held by the Louisiana High School Rally Association to promote keen competition and to recognize academic excellence.