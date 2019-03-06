The American Association of Retired Persons is offering free tax preparation help at several library locations. Bring a picture ID, Social Security card, income documents, previous year’s completed taxes and any other appropriate tax documents. An AARP membership is not required.
Here's the schedule:
- Algiers Regional: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through April 15, 3014 Holiday Drive.
- East New Orleans Regional: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through April 10, 5641 Read Blvd.
- Latter Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- Norman Mayer Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 11, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.
RETIREMENT WORKSHOP: The spring 2019 Workforce Development Series continues at the Smith Library with the Retire & Restart workshop, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 12. The workshop is for those who are thinking about retirement but don’t know what to do about the uncertainty of daily life. The library is at 6301 Canal Blvd.
AUTHOR NIGHT: The Hubbell Library’s March Author Night will feature Armand “Sheik” Richardson, who wrote "Fire In My Lens: An Insider's Look at New Orleans." The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 12 at the library, 725 Pelican Ave.
Through the vibrant images captured in his compositions, Richardson lures the viewer into the city of his imagination. Anecdotes accompany each picture, providing context for the rich pallet of colors and textures that make New Orleans such a unique place. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Hubbell Library.
PIZZA BOX POETRY: Teens who would like to see their compositions on a pizza box are encouraged to attend one of several Pizza Poetry Workshops being held in conjunction with 826 New Orleans. Teens who attend the workshops will be provided with writing prompts and pizza for their submissions into 826 New Orleans’ Pizza Poetry Project, which on April 26 will add selections of students' original poetry to pizza boxes in restaurants around town.
The workshops will be:
- Nora Navra Library: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 1902 St. Bernard Ave.
- Algiers Regional: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. 3014 Holiday Drive.
- Main Library: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 13. 5120 St. Charles Ave.
- East New Orleans Regional: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 19. 5641 Read Blvd.
YOGA: A free yoga class for all skill levels will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats or towels.
SEUSS CELEBRATION: A special Dr. Seuss Day Celebration and Story Time will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday at the Nora Navra Library, 1902 St. Bernard Ave. with Dr. Seuss-themed activities and treats.