Sometimes it pays to be a day early. Find out by joining the fun at the annual Happy 3rd of July party at 7 p.m. July 3 at the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn at City Park.
Arrive early to get a good spot; wear red, white and blue; and bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy patriotic music from The Marine Corps Band New Orleans and fireworks from the top of the Peristyle. (Do not stake blankets or tents to the lawn.)
The Marine Corps band will play times including the 1812 Overture and "America the Beautiful." The first 3,000 guests can receive red, white and blue glow necklaces.
Concessions will be available for purchase, but guests can also bring their own picnics. The park’s sno-ball stand will offer dozens of flavors.
The park will offer recycling and composting services, so you can help out by bringing refreshments and food in reusable containers.
This free event draws a large crowd and includes a loud array of fireworks, so people are encouraged to leave pets at home.
The Marine Corps band will play from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., followed by the Marine Corps Brass/Funk Band from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks will start after 9 p.m., along with more music.
Note that Dreyfous Avenue and Anseman Street in the park will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., before, during and immediately after this event.
The City Putt parking lot will be closed to the general public, but remaining lots will be open. If the park grounds are dry, Irby Field will open for parking. After the event, staff will direct traffic from Victory Drive on to Marconi heading north.
For information visit www.NewOrleansCityPark.com.
ZOOvie is groovy
The summertime Dinner and a ZOOvie series is underway at the Audubon Zoo. Remaining dates are July 12 and 26. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 8:10 p.m. at the Capital One Bank Stage.
The zoo’s Gator Run will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Movie tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the gate. Add $7 to include the Gator Run. Children younger than 2 enter free.
The movie for July 12 is "Captain Marvel," and for July 26 is "How to Train Your Dragon."
Bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic fare, or purchase food and drinks at the event. For information visit www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
Blood drive
St. Pius X is sponsoring a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in the parish gym, 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt, one year of family blood replacement coverage and a mini-physical, including a cholesterol reading. For information contact Robert Drouant at (504) 615-4895.