CAREER READINESS COURSES: Liberty’s Kitchen and Delgado Community College have announced a partnership to offer Liberty’s Kitchen participants and alumni a free College and Career Readiness class going on now at Liberty’s Kitchen, 300 N. Broad St. The noncredit class includes academic advising and is eligible for prior learning credit upon future enrollment at Delgado. Delgado will provide the textbook and course materials free. Classes are being held through June 12 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. This program is made possible by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.
INNOVATION AWARD: Delgado Community College’s Adult Education program is the winner of the 2019 State Innovation of the Year award given by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, highlighting ongoing work to establish the first fully online program in Louisiana for adult learners studying to earn a high school equivalency diploma (HiSET/GED). Started in 2014, the free Delgado pilot program, called eLearn, is designed to connect adult learners with online learning opportunities that can be accessed anytime and anywhere. Students can register online at www.dcc.edu/go/adult-ed, or if outside of New Orleans, through their local adult education program. Contact information is at www.lctcs.edu/workready-u.
ECONOMIC INFORMATION: The University of New Orleans and Latter & Blum, Inc. will present the Dr. Ivan Miestchovich Economic Outlook and Real Estate Forecast Seminar from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Sen. Ted Hickey Ballroom of the University Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive. The seminar brings together people from the region’s business, professional and civic communities, moderated by Robert Penick, director of the Institute for Economic Development and Real Estate Research. The cost is $65 at the door, and free to UNO faculty, staff and students, who must register to attend at www.realestate.uno.edu.
IMMERSION DAYS: Dr. Penny M. Heaton, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, will be the keynote speaker at Tulane University's annual open house Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9-10, that brings together the schools of medicine, science and engineering and the National Primate Research Center with companies, foundations, collaborators and investors. The program features speakers, networking and panels. Heaton will speak at noon Wednesday at the Grand Rounds Keynote. For information, visit www.tulane.edu.
SCHOLARSHIP NOMINEE: Peter Howard, of New Orleans, an LSU sophomore studying chemical engineering, has been nominated for the Barry Goldwater Scholarship. He will compete with students from universities across the country to be named 2019 Goldwater Scholars. Students must be selected through an internal competition at LSU in order to compete for the scholarship. Goldwater Scholars are awarded one- and two-year $7,500 stipends to pursue undergraduate research in the fields of mathematics, natural sciences or engineering.