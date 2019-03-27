As dogs age, lumps, bumps or skin growths may seem to appear overnight. The good news is most of these lumps and bumps tend to be benign fatty tumors.
In fact, less than half the lumps and bumps found on the skin are actually malignant, or cancerous. However, it is important to have a vet examine any new lumps so anything serious can be ruled out, as it is hard to tell what a bump could be just by looking at it and without it being tested.
If the cause of the new lump or bump is unknown, it needs to be examined. If it is a fast growth, has redness, swelling, pus, an opening, or if the dog appears to be in pain, they will need to be seen by a vet right away.
The vet will need to know:
- Did the lump appear suddenly?
- Has its size, shape or color changed since it was first spotted?
- Is the dog acting differently? Has its appetite or energy level changed?
In most cases, the vet will remove some cells from the lump with a fine needle in order to examine them under a microscope. Sometimes just this process can rule out cancerous cells, but if not, further testing, such as a biopsy of the tissue, may be needed.
The following are some common types of lumps and bumps:
FATTY TUMORS: These appear most often in middle-aged or older dogs, especially around the ribs, but they can pop up anywhere. They are considered a natural part of the aging process. Any breed can have them, but larger dogs and those who that overweight are more prone to developing fatty tumors. Often, no treatment is needed.
WARTS: These are caused by a virus and can be found around the mouth in younger dogs. They will go away by themselves. Older dogs might have them anywhere on the body, and they can be removed if bothersome or inflamed. Removal doesn’t mean they won’t come back.
SEBACEOUS CYST: This is a blocked oil gland that looks like a pimple. When it bursts, a pasty, white substance comes out.
ABSCESS: This is a buildup of pus under the skin. It can be caused by infection or an insect bite.
MAST CELL TUMOR: This is the most common skin cancer found in dogs. It also can affect other areas of the body, including the spleen, liver, gastrointestinal tract and bone marrow. The grade of the tumor will need to be determined in order to determine the best course of treatment and prognosis.
If a lump or bump appears, even if it is determined to be noncancerous, always keep a close eye out for new ones and have those tested. Most vets will chart the lumps and bumps and measure to see whether there are any size changes from one visit to the next. Remember, each growth needs to be treated as an individual instance, so just because one spot may have been ruled a noncancerous, fatty tumor doesn’t mean any new growths will automatically be the same thing, even if they look the same.
