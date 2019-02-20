Carnival season isn’t all fun and games. The next few weeks are filled with parties and parades, but it’s also time to prepare federal income tax returns. Hey, this is New Orleans. We got a krewe for dat.
University of Holy Cross tax accounting students are partnering with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program to offer free tax preparation assistance for low- to moderate-income Orleans Parish residents.
Help is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 13 — with the exception of March 8-9 due to Mardi Gras break — at the university’s West Bank campus, 4123 Woodland Drive, Room 1034.
To see if you qualify for assistance, bring the following items: identification; Social Security cards and birth dates for the individual, spouse and any dependents on the tax return; this year's tax package; wage and earning statement(s) forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-R from all employers; and interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099); copies of last year’s federal and state returns; bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit; and total paid for day care provider and the day care provider’s tax identification number.
To prepare a joint return, both spouses must be present.
For information, visit uhcno.edu or call assistant professor Lillian Grose at (504) 398-2230.
Hospitality training
Café Reconcile is recruiting students ages 16 to 24 for its 2019 classes. Applications are being accepted online and in person for eight-week hospitality training and job placement programs that provide paid stipends and include life skills classes, visits to industry partners and interview training.
To apply online, visit cafereconcile.org/program/. To submit an application in person, visit Café Recondile from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., third floor.
Applicants will be contacted for a future interview between 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a weekday. For information, visit cafereconcile.org or call (504) 568-1157.
Undesign the Redline
Time is running out to view the interactive exhibit Undesign the Redline, a perspective on policies that shaped the New Orleans landscape. It is on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 28, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Albert and Tina Small Center for Collaborative Design, 1725 Baronne St.
The exhibit features narratives, maps and documents that focus on the role race played in determining New Orleans neighborhoods and community development. For information, visit enterprisecommunity.org.
Juneteenth
A celebration of the end of slavery and the 25th anniversary of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Christian Unity Baptist Church, 1700 Conti St.
Participating speakers and artists include the Rev. Kevin U. Stephens, John Mosley & Friends, Steve Williams, Nicole and Jerry Savage, Octavyah Brashears, Frank Thompson Jr. and Sylvia Myers. The event is presented by the African American Male & Female Institute Inc.