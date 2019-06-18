Voodoo enthusiasts in our fair city are touting the St. John’s Eve head washing ceremony, in honor of Marie Laveau, at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the refurbished bright blue Magnolia Bridge on Bayou St. John.
The ritual has been going on in New Orleans for decades, and according to historians, the head-washing is similar to a voodoo baptism.
The event recognizes the birthday of John the Baptist, and is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to wear white and to bring offerings, such as blue and white candles, flowers and Creole food.
Juneteenth
Commemorating the day that Texas abolished slavery in 1865, Juneteenth will be celebrated Wednesday in combination with the International Day of Drumming and Healing. A parade will be led by Luther Gray of the Congo Square Preservation Society, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Algiers Point ferry landing.
Juneteenth activites include a free celebration at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Algiers auditorium, 2485 Guadalcanal St. The theme is “Remembering Our Past, Celebrating Our Present and Preparing For Our Future,” and those attending are encouraged to wear African attire.
Drummers will gather from noon to 7 p.m. at 800 Belleville St. in Old Algiers for a program honoring Juan St. Malo, a resistance leader who was hung by the Spanish government in Jackson Square on June 19, 1784.
Dependence Day
The second annual Dependence Day gala will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Drive. Sponsored by the Split Second Foundation, the event addresses the needs of people living with paralysis and amputation in Louisiana and aims to open a fitness center dedicated to them.
Enjoy music by the Soul Rebels, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and DJ Raj Smoove, food and a silent auction. For information visit www.splitsecondfoundation.org.
Cake competiton
Professionals, home bakers and students are measuring up for the fourth annual New Orleans Big Top Cake Competition and Bakery Carnival at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
The event begins with a cake-decorating demonstration by Dee Levigne of Deelightful Cupcakes and is presented by the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, Delgado Community College and John Koerner & Co. For information visit www.natfab.org/events.
Cajun-Zydeco Fest
Pass a good time at the annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival taking place from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, at Armstrong Park. Enjoy music, food and crafts. For information visit www.cajunzydecofest.com.