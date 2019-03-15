Fish & friends Mar 15, 2019 - 11:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Dorie Knipp, right, prays before her meal during the Ash Wednesday fish fry. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Buy Now Nelson Sylve, left, and Dale Guidry Sr. have some fun between doing the frying. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Buy Now Nelson Sylve tells a whopper of a story during a Knights of Columbus Council 8615 Ash Wednesday fish fry at St. Cletus Church in Gretna on Wednesday, March 7, 2019. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Buy Now Fillets are pulled from the fryer. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Buy Now Randy Matherne, left, and Nelson Sylve work the fryers. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Fish fries are a staple of the season combining Lent-appropriate food and fellowship at area churches. The Knights of Columbus Council 8615 at St. Cletus Church in Gretna began its annual fish fries on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Cletus Gretna Fish Fry View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email