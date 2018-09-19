Two new programs are coming up as part of the library's New Orleans 300 series of discussions, presentations and book signings, created to bring the new book "New Orleans & the World" to life. Many feature the book's contributors.
Next up are the programs "Engine of Equality" and "Louisiana is Ours."
"Engine of Equality" will feature Kara Tucina Olidge, executive director of the Amistad Research Center at Tulane University, who will discuss New Orleans as a frontier for legal battles and protests that fueled the Civil Rights movement. It will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept, 20, at the Central City Library, 2405 Jackson Ave.
"Louisiana is Ours" will feature historian, author and former director of the Historic New Orleans Collection, John Kukla, who will discuss the international crisis that led to the Louisiana Purchase and New Orleans' establishment as a premier city. It will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Nix Library, 1401 S. Carrollton Ave.
To see the full schedule of New Orleans 300 programs, visit nolalibrary.org.
TEEN COUNCIL: Teens are invited to participate in the East New Orleans Regional Library's Teen Advisory Board, which meets from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Attendees will earn community service hours, eat pizza and help decide what teens can do at the Library. The board is for those ages 11 to 17. The library is at 5641 Read Blvd.
INTRO TO TECH: The Nora Navra Library offers a computer class designed for those who are just beginning to learn about technology or who would like to grow their digital skills. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. The library is at 1902 St. Bernard Ave. Reservations are required; call (504) 596-3118.
TEEN TECH: The Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave., will hold its monthly community night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, welcoming all ages to view the space and see the projects teens have been creating.
The Tech Center is an interest-based learning environment for ages 13 to 18 to work with new technologies with help from their peers and adult mentors. To learn more about the Best Buy Teen Tech Center, visit nolalibrary.org.
BECOMING A CITIZEN: A citizenship class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Rosa. F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad. The class provides assistance for those who want to become United States citizens by guiding them through the application forms and tutoring for the naturalization test.
HOME HELP: Bill Robinson, a nationally-known construction trainer and specialist in old homes and moisture management, will discuss the best ways to make your historic (or not-so-historic) home efficient, durable, resilient and healthy at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Ave.