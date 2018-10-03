Five former Cavalier athletes were recently honored at the De La Salle Sports Hall of Fame Banquet.
The honorees included Hosea Stevens III, football and track, 1986; John “Johnny” Morreale III, basketball and baseball, 1989; Don Williams, football, basketball and track 1992; Nicole Hardesty Hardemann, swimming, 2005; and Reisha Bullock, basketball and track, 2006.
Also honored were members of the state championship baseball and basketball teams of 1959, members of the 1969 state champion wrestling team and the state runners-up swimming teams.
Saints Hall of Fame member Joe Johnson was the guest speaker.