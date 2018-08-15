Dear Drew Brees,

Are you listening?

There’s a big-hearted group of Metairie women called the Drewgars (drew’ grrrs) who really, really want to meet you.

They understand that things are a little busy for you right now, with summer practices already blending into preseason games, and the opener, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just around the corner on Sept. 9.

But they’ve been trying for seven years now, Drew. And the clock’s ticking.

First off, you should know that “Drewgars” is short for Drew’s Vintage Cougars. But relax — Jo Ann Schmitt, one of the three founding members, is quick to point out that the name is all in good fun: “That’s tongue-in-cheek because none of us were ever cougars.”

You see, women have to be at least 70 years old to join. Co-founder and matriarch of the group, Rita Cass, is 97.

In fact, she’s the key to the group’s creation and the only member you actually have met, although the circumstances seem to have involved a case of mistaken identity. Here’s the story they told me — and Miss Rita has a photo to prove it:

It was 2011, at a Saints vs. Saints baseball game at Zephyr Field. You were captain of one team; Chase Daniel (now with the Chicago Bears) was captain of the other. (At least that’s how the Drewgars remember it.)

A few Drewgars had assigned seats near the top of the stadium, but Cass' daughter, Diane Cass, found some spots right in the front rows. “I said, ‘No, we’re supposed to be here,’” Cass told her daughter. "But finally I went.”

The two soon realized they’d landed in the middle of reserved seats for a group of students from Purdue University, your alma mater. But Cass' daughter was wearing a gray jacket, the same shade as the T-shirts all the students had on. So when you came to greet the students, they kind of fit in.

“I said, ‘How do you do?’ And he said, ‘Fine, thank you,’” Miss Rita told me about meeting you. “And I was shaking the whole time.”

“She was so thrilled,” Schmitt said of Cass. “When she told me she met Drew, she said, ‘There ought to be a group for old ladies like me and you who love Drew.’

“Three of us (including co-founder Toni Dickerson, 82) tried to come up with a name, and finally one of us said, ‘How about Drew’s Vintage Cougars?’ ”

The name was a tad controversial.

“Toni and I thought we needed something outrageous. My brother came into town and thought it was great,” Schmitt said. “He said, ‘You’ll be the Drewgars.’” But the husband of a prospective member thought the name set a bad example for their grandchildren.

In the end, outrageousness won out.

You also should know, Drew, that the Drewgars respect you not just for your passing arm but for your generous heart as well. The work of you and your wife, Brittany, and your Brees Dream Foundation has inspired the Drewgars to reach out in their own community.

“He’s so giving. We love that about him! He does so much for the community,” Schmitt said. “However, the group I have aren’t rich ladies where we can come up with a lot of money to give to his charities. We give our time, not just our money.”

Children’s Hospital was the Drewgars’ first beneficiary. (There, they got autographs from, and were very impressed by, Zach Strief. Don’t be jealous — I’m just saying.)

“We started making blankets (for Children’s patients) — over 150 a year. Something happened and they said we had to dry clean the blankets first, so we wound up going to the nursing homes instead, and we’ve been doing that for seven years.”

The Drewgars visit Colonial Oaks Living Center and St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, both in Metairie, at least three times a year, for Halloween, Easter and Christmas.

“These old people love us,” said Schmitt, 81. “We play bingo with them. We go by each table and help them play bingo. Let me tell you — old people love bingo. We bring the prizes. We bring the sweets. They just love it.”

The Drewgars I met do have a certain joie de vivre that would make them popular.

“The manager of Colonial Oaks just retired, and she’s going to be a Drewgar,” Schmitt added.

The Drewgars, about 35 strong, have no rules. There are no dues. Members meet a couple of times a year to visit, and a couple of times to plan their work at the nursing homes. They also get together for work sessions to make gifts for the residents.

“I enjoy the camaraderie,” Dickerson said. “There are great women in this group.”

Coming up next is a mid-August pool party. “When we go to the swim party … we’ll decide what to give away at the Christmas party. Last year we gave crosses. The (nursing home) residents love these crosses. We’ll vote and see what we’ll give this year,” Schmitt said.

The Drewgars may be young at heart, Drew, but Father Time does affect their efforts to meet you.

“A bunch of us a couple of years ago went to their (the Saints’) outdoor practice and it was mighty hot. We were too old for that,” Schmitt said.

They’ve written letters, too, but got back only “a Saints hat with a cancer emblem on it, those little cup holders and a couple of wrist bands.”

“So many people have said they can get us to see Drew,” Dickerson said, naming several folks they’ve encountered with varying degrees of separation from the Saints. “But it’s never happened.”

They aren’t giving up, but you should know they’ll be your fans, no matter what.

“I know he has so many interests. He and his wife have so much going on. We hold him high in our esteem. He's on the top of the list,” Schmitt said.

They love the rest of the Saints, too. It’s just that you’re their favorite.

They plan to keep watching games this season and rooting for the team.

“If I’m here for the Super Bowl and they make it,” Cass said, "I’m going to do the 'Benson Boogie' in the middle of the street.”

But there's one thing that would make her even happier than a Super Bowl win, and that's if you'd say "hey" to the Drewgars in person.

