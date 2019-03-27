Historian Curtis Manning, director of the Louisiana Institute of Higher Education, was the guest speaker at a celebration of the birthday of Andrew Jackson held by the Chalmette Chapter of the U.S. Daughters of 1812 at New Orleans Country Club. The Chalmette Chapter, based in New Orleans, is named for the Chalmette Battlefield. From left are luncheon hostess Amie Seba; Lynda Moreau, state president of the Louisiana Society of the U.S. Daughters of 1812; Curtis Manning; and Elizabeth Sewell, president of the Chalmette Chapter.