Program participants with birthdays in June celebrated recently with others at the monthly meeting of Ochsner Golden Opportunity West Bank. In the front row, from left, are Leomia Lassere, Jacquelyn Baham, Shirley Schloegel and Mercedes Richard. In the second row are Marion Cortez, Sandra Hecker, Gale Byes, Louisa Day Battalio, Camille Richoux and Mary Brathburry. In the third row are Ken Savoie, Walter McDonnell, Emily Woodruff and Bob Culver.