Kehoe-France School celebration of Chinese New Year includes lion dance
Advocate staff report
Feb 20, 2019 - 7:30 am

The Van Hanh Lion Dance Team performs for students at Kehoe-France School in Metairie.

The Van Hanh Lion Dance Team is a youth-led nonprofit organization that raises money for charity.

At Kehoe-France School in Metairie, fourth-graders marked the Chinese New Year with a feast and a performance by the Van Hanh Lion Dance Team. In Chinese culture, the lion dance is meant to bring good luck and fortune.